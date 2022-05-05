Double Departure: Patriots Kyle Van Noy Leaving Again for AFC Rival?

The Patriots veteran linebacker is meeting with the Chargers and could be departing New England for the second time.

The New England Patriots could be losing another key piece to their defense to an AFC rival.

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Van Noy AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Kyle Van Noy Kyle Van Noy

According to NFL Network, veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers and the two sides could come to an agreement quickly if the meeting goes well.

Van Noy, 31, returned to the Patriots last season after playing one year with AFC East rival Miami Dolphins. Before his year in Miami, Van Noy spent four seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls. However, the veteran was cut in March to save $4.1 million in cap space.

Van Noy was a part-time starter last season in his second stint in New England, starting eight of the 16 games he played in. He recorded 66 tackles, five sacks and his first interception since 2018.

If Van Noy leaves the Patriots for the Chargers, he would join New England teammate J.C. Jackson, who signed there earlier this offseason.

Considering the fact that the Pats have yet to sign Van Noy this offseason, there might not be a path for him to return to Bill Belichick's defense. Curiously, though, among the Patriots' 10 draft picks were no linebackers.

Mack Wilson David Butler II - USA Today Sports Kyle Van Noy Dont'a Hightower

The team did trade for Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson in a deal that sent Chase Winovich out of town, and he's projected to take on a starting linebacker role alongside Ja'Whaun Bentley.

Van Noy's longtime teammate Dont'a Hightower, who spent 10 seasons in New England, is also a free agent that has yet to be signed.

The Patriots' loss is about to become some other team's gain, and the Chargers are the next in line to make it all happen.