And So It Begins - What LB Kyle Van Noy’s Release Means for the Patriots

With just over a week remaining until the start of the 2022 NFL year, the New England Patriots are wasting no time in forging their identity for the upcoming season. According to multiple reports on Monday, New England has decided to release veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy’s release will create $4.1 million in net cap savings for the Patriots, who will in turn incur a dead salary cap charge of $2.45 million in 2022. As a result, the Pats will now be approximately $9 million under the league’s projected salary cap.

The 30-year-old returned to the Patriots for his second tour of duty with the team by signing a two-year, $12 million contract during the 2021 offseason. Originally a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2014, Van Noy spent much of his time in the Motor City as a role player on defense. During the 2016 season, he was traded to the Patriots where he became a significant contributor to the Pats front seven. During his time in New England, Van Noy helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl victories.

During the 2020 offseason, Van Noy signed a 4-year, $51 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, cashing in on the best season of his career. Playing 81.9 percent of defensive snaps for the number one scoring defense [2019 Patriots] in football, he registered a team-high 51.5 quarterback pressures and also forced three fumbles, recovered two, and scored a touchdown.

In his first (and only) year in Miami, he found some similar success, despite joining the team without the benefit of a traditional offseason. Van Noy appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins in 2020, and notched six sacks as well as two forced fumbles and recoveries each.

Still, Miami opted for a $9.75 million salary cap savings by releasing the veteran linebacker just one year into his contract. Miami’s move paved the way for Van Noy’s return to New England.

Talk about deja vu?

As the start of NFL free agency approaches, Van Noy finds himself in an eerily similar situation.

Despite getting off to a slow start in 2021, he began to round into the form that made him one of the Patriots most productive defenders back in 2019.

Throughout the season, the Pats used Van Noy primarily as an outside linebacker. They also selectively allowed him to fill the hybrid ‘move’ role; playing on the line of scrimmage, while also aligning off of the line as a more traditional box linebacker. As a result, Van Noy found himself on the field far more often than not for the Patriots. The veteran appeared in 17 of 18 games, playing 864 of 1,135 defensive snaps (76.1%), Van Noy finished the season having compiled five sacks as well as two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Nearly one year later, Van Noy was once again a cap casualty. This time, it is New England opting for a cap savings, as opposed to keeping the productive veteran in the fold for at least one more season. With Van Noy’s departure, the Patriots’ outside linebacker group will be devoid of one of its most experienced defenders. Fellow linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins Sr, and Ja’Whaun Bentley are headed for unrestricted free agency. The remaining edge defenders on the roster include Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins and Chase Winovich. Perkins and Uche are prime candidates to take notable steps forward in playing active roles on the Patriots front seven in 2022.

Despite ranking among the top defensive units in 2021, New England is clearly placing an emphasis on getting younger and faster in the upcoming season. While Van Noy was a solid contributor, and obviously still has a significant amount of football left in him, the Pats chose financial relief over on-field experience. With New England already under the cap for 2022, the cap savings may be earmarked for a notable free agent move in the coming days. As such, the Patriots are likely to utilize the upcoming Draft [which is heavily stacked with front-seven talent] to help rebuild a linebacking corps which looked a step too slow at times in 2021.

For Van Noy, it is back to the open market again for the next step in his football journey. The more things change, the more things stay the same.