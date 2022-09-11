Dolphins 3, Patriots 0: Mac Jones Intercepted in End Zone

FOXBORO — For the better part of training camp and preseason, the New England Patriots ‘new-look’ offense has been somewhat of a mystery.

From an unorthodox approach to offensive playcalling, to the institution of outside zone run concepts, there was little optimism for the Pats to put out a positive performance on the offensive side of the ball.

Yet, Mac Jones and the Pats began Sunday’s season opener with a steady, solid opening drive.

Until, the Patriots starting quarterback tested his pass catchers in the endzone.

Jones and the Pats opened their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins by traveling 53 yards on eight plays. Jones completed 3 of 3 passes for 28 yards, including an 11-yard gem to tight end Hunter Henry.

However, Jones attempted to find new Patriots wideout (and ex-Dolphin) DeVante Parker in the corner of the endzone on 1st and 10 from the Miami 22-yard line. Howard tipped Jones’ pass away and into the hands of Miami defender Jevon Holland, who returned the pass 31-yards.

At first glance, Jones’ throw to Parker appeared to be a 50-50 jump ball attempt. In fact, the argument could be made that his decision to target Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (who was covering Parker) was an ill-advised strategy. However, upon review, it was clear that Howard had a handful of Parker’s shoulder pad, indicating a missed holding call on Miami’s top defensive back.

The Dolphins capitalized on the turnover, traveling 47 yards on 11 plays. The drive culminated in a 43-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders, giving Miami a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook