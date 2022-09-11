Report: Patriots Name Offensive Play-Caller vs. Dolphins

Since the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the identity of the New England Patriots offensive play-caller for 2022 has been the subject of much speculation.

Pats offensive assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, as well as tight ends coach Nick Caley have all been rumored to be in contention for accepting the duties for the upcoming season.

However, on the verge of kicking off their 2022 regular season, a Sunday morning report from NFL Network may shed some light on the Pats offensive play calling duties for the upcoming season.

Per sources, New England’s offensive play-caller is expected to be senior football advisor, and offensive coordinator Matt Patricia, with heavy influence from coach Bill Belichick.

The decision to install Patricia as the Pats’ primary voice on offense should not come as a shock. While Judge worked closely with New England’s quarterbacks during training camp and preseason, Patricia accepted a more comprehensive role over the team’s offense throughout their offseason workout program. As a result, he essentially became the front-runner for the job.

Patricia began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive coaching assistant under Belichick in 2004, the same year the team won its third championship in Super Bowl XXXIX. In 2005, upon the departure of assistant offensive line/tight ends coach Jeff Davidson, Patricia was reassigned as the Patriots' assistant offensive line coach.

It should also be noted that Patricia also spent three seasons as the Lions’ head coach. While questioning his job performance is fair game, Patricia required familiarity with all aspects of his offense as well as his defense as the final say in Detroit's on-field operations.

While he may not be an offensive specialist, Patricia is not quite the novice, which he is being portrayed by both the local and national media narrative. His previous experience as a head coach, as well as a defensive coordinator, gives him unique insight to teach the fundamentals of all aspects of the game.

The New England Patriots will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET against the Miami Dolphins at Mars Rock Stadium Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

