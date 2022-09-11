Patriots vs. Dolphins 3 To Watch in Week 1: OFFENSE

As the old saying goes: “Let the games begin.”

The New England Patriots will open the regular season this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET against the Miami Dolphins at Mars Rock Stadium Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Led by second-year quarterback (and first-time team captain) Mac Jones, the Patriots are hoping to show marked improvement on the offensive side of the ball in 2022. Of course, that task was somewhat compounded by the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his stead, the Patriots have entrusted the offensive play calling duties to offensive line coach Matt Patricia, with an assist from quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. In addition to navigating the incorporation of some new zone-run concepts into their repertoire, along with some shifting along their offensive line, New England’s offense has their work cut out for them in 2022.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Dolphins.

DeVante Parker

In April, the Patriots secured Parker’s services, via a rare intra-divisional trade with their AFC East rivals. As such, it is a safe bet that the ex-Dolphins wideout may be looking to put some emphasis on his performance against his former mates.

Provided he can stay healthy, Parker is the type of receiver who can thrive in New England’s timing-based offense. He has the size and toughness to make contested catches, while giving Jones a viable red zone target at the receiver position. On Sunday, Parker should provide Jones and the Patriots a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield. The new Pats wideout has averaged 14 yards-per-reception throughout his career. In fact, he has never averaged fewer than 11 yards-per-reception in any of his seven seasons in the league. If Jones can maximize his strength at the catch point, Parker may play a significant role in the Pats potential scoring success in Week 1.

Rhamondre Stevenson

With the retirement of former team captain James White, New England will look to Stevenson to play a valuable role in their corps running backs. In 2021, the Oklahoma product rushed for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Listed at 6-0, 230-pounds, he is a physical, powerful runner; yet he is athletic enough to make tacklers miss in short yardage in situational runs. The 24-year-old nicely blends power and athleticism into his running style. Stevenson also possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in receiving out of the backfield. He compiled 123 receiving yards, on 14 receptions in the role last season.

Stevenson is no stranger to season-openers against the Dolphins. After a costly fumble in Week 1 against Miami in 2021, he displayed marked improvement in his ball security. With Miami’s defense having allowed 110 yards per game (14th in the NFL at stopping the run) last season, Stevenson and the Pats will look to test their front seven early. Whether it be his ability to power-sidestep his way into the end zone, or showcase his speed by breaking for a 91-year touchdown run, he clearly has the skill to be a big part of the Patriots offensive attack against Miami on Sunday.

Isaiah Wynn

While Wynn’s game day status was something of a mystery earlier in the week, the ex-Georgia Bulldog declared himself ‘ready to go’ on Friday, despite being listed as questionable by the Pats on their final injury report of Week 1.

Wynn’s presence in the lineup would provide a notable boost to the Patriots ability to protect both the run and the pass. Given Jones’ difficulties with second, and third-level blitzes, Miami’s front seven is expected to be aggressive in getting after the quarterback. As of late, Wynn has had some problems with his initial push out of his stance. He also surrenders his edge a bit more often. Normally an aggressive pass protector, Wynn has been a bit slower when positioning himself on schemed pressures. While he is more than capable of righting the ship, he must return to his ‘strike first’ approach to protecting the run, as well as stopping pass rushers before they hit their stride.

Wynn has also been taking reps at a new position since minicamp — switching to right tackle, with Trent Brown assuming the duties at left tackle. Reserve lineman Yodny Cajuste has performed well in a reserve role. Additionally, right guard Michael Onwenu also has starting experience at right tackle. Should Wynn be unable to play significant minutes against Miami, Onwenu, Cajuste and reserve Justin Herron could all be candidates to take snaps at right tackle.

