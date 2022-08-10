Are you ready for some (preseason) football?!

The New England Patriots face the New York Giants in Week 1 NFL preseason action from Gillette Stadium on Thursday night. The 2022-23 Patriots squad looks a little different than last season, as New England tries to improve on a 10-7 campaign that culminated in an early postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

Thursday will be the first time New England's rookies take the field, including rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange, receiver Tyquan Thornton and defensive backs Jack and Marcus Jones. The Patriots will also welcome back former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler.

In the preseason opener, former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be calling plays for the first time. What is the preseason plan for second-year quarterback Mac Jones? New England has not revealed its plan yet but in last season's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, Patriots starters played about two series.

Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, current New-York-Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he plans to play his starters. New England will likely face quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, first-round draft pick Evan Neal and star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in last April's NFL Draft.

Said Daboll at his Sunday press conference, "I anticipate all of our guys playing."

RECORDS: New England Patriots (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)

ODDS: New England +2.

GAME TIME: Thursday, August 11 2022 at 7 p.m. EST



LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV/RADIO: PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK / WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: "We feel like our team is as healthy as it’s been at this time of year,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters late Monday afternoon.

This declaration was supported by New England’s practice attendance, accounting for only two absences. Running back James White continues to be the only Patriot remaining on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stuber is the only Patriot presently residing on the non-football injury (NFI) list.