Matt Patricia On Coaching Patriots Offense: ‘Divide And Conquer’

FOXBORO — New England Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patrica seemed to have an extra spring in his step as he approached the waiting microphone to speak with reporters before Monday’s training camp practice.

“First day of pads you get to see what guys are made of,” Patricia said with a grin.

With the Patriots commencing padded practices on Monday for the first time during 2022 training camp, Patricia is well-aware that his offensive linemen are about to be placed under the evaluative microscope. The inevitable increase in physicality gives the Pats coaches, as well as the media, a chance to truly evaluate the progress of the Pats linemen, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Offensively, the Pats face numerous challenges heading into 2022. In addition to quarterback Mac Jones hoping to avoid the dreaded second-year slump, several skill position players are attempting to position themselves for a prominent place in the Pats’ offense.

For Patricia, the process is about coaching individual strengths for the greater good.

“It’s a big divide and conquer,” Patricia told reporters of the Patriots offensive coaching approach on Monday morning. “Great chance to work together.”

With a great deal of eyes on the Pats’ offensive play calling, Patricia once again called the majority of offensive plays during 11-on-11s and 7-on-7s; seemingly picking up where he left off during minicamp. However, it should be noted that head coach Bill Belichick maintained a strong presence when coaching offense, as well.

Still Patricia has emerged as the front-runner to begin the season, seemingly more so than fellow offensive coaches Joe Judge (quarterbacks) and Nick Caley (tight ends.) While Judge has worked closely with New England’s quarterbacks, Patricia has reportedly taken a more comprehensive role over the team’s offense overall — though no official announcement on play-calling duties has been made.

When asked about the potential timeframe for making such a decision, Patricia played it coy, in true Patriots fashion:

“We’re really just trying to get through today’s practice. Fortunately we don’t have a game tomorrow.”

While he may not be an offensive specialist, Patricia is not quite the novice, which he is being portrayed by both the local and national media narrative. His previous experience as a head coach (with the Detroit Lions) as well as a defensive coordinator, gives him unique insight to teach the fundamentals of all aspects of the game.

Though the pads may place a great deal of additional attention on the players, Patricia is savvy enough to realize that the spotlight on him is about to get a lot brighter, as well.