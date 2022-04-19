Skip to main content

Brady Three-Peat: Former Patriots QB Paired with Rodgers Against Mahomes-Allen in Charity Golf Event

Brady makes his third appearance in the charity event, and is also its organizer

This year's edition of TNT's continuously-evolving annual charity golf event, The Match, will pair former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

No lack of star power, for sure.

The Match is a 12-hole match-play, made-for-television event that airs exclusively on TNT. This year it will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. live from Wynn Las Vegas.

GettyImages-1226846247

Tom Brady

GettyImages-1327406504

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

the-match-FEAT-IMG

The Match

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, is making his third appearance after losing last year to Rodgers and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. Excel Sports Management is the tournament organizer, along with 199 Productions, Tom Brady’s global multi-platform content and production company.

For the first time, the event consists of exclusively NFL quarterbacks instead of current or former professional golfers such as DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Not one accustomed to losing, Brady is 0-2 in the event.

The players will be mic'd up to capture not just competitive conversation, but also any bloopers that occur, like the time Brady ripped his pants on live television back in 2020. The teams will also be able to communicate directly with the broadcasters.

tom-brady-workout

Tom Brady

mickelsondechambeau-847-jamiesquire

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau

mickelson-barkley-847-gettyimages

Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley

Additional details about The Match will be shared closer to the time of the event. To date, Capital One’s The Match  - the event's official title - has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

The original 2018 event pitted Woods and Mickelson against one another in a one-on-one televised competition that raised $9 million. It's since evolved into including professional athletes from other sports, including the NFL.

Vince Wilfork (75), Mike Vrabel (50)
News

Patriots Reveal Three Hall-of-Fame Finalists

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots Open Voluntary Workout Program: Which Players Attending?

By Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
874EC95B-C681-423E-A503-028E7E7C317D
News

Butler's Benching: Patriots CB Finally Reveals Thoughts on Super Bowl LII

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
Former New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler (21)
News

Out of Retirement; Into Reunion: Malcolm Butler ‘All-In’ with Patriots

By Mike D'Abate20 hours ago
OL Darian Kinnard
News

NFL Draft: Does New Mock Fill New England Patriots Needs?

By Mike D'Abate21 hours ago
Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne
News

Easter 'Basket': Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Buys Unique Gift for Parents

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
NFL
News

Patriots Draft: Which LB Best Fits Belichick's Defense?

By Cole ThompsonApr 18, 2022
Andrew Booth, Jr.
News

30 For 30: What Top DEFENSIVE Draft Prospects Are Visiting Patriots?

By Mike D'AbateApr 18, 2022