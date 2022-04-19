Brady Three-Peat: Former Patriots QB Paired with Rodgers Against Mahomes-Allen in Charity Golf Event

Brady makes his third appearance in the charity event, and is also its organizer

This year's edition of TNT's continuously-evolving annual charity golf event, The Match, will pair former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

No lack of star power, for sure.

The Match is a 12-hole match-play, made-for-television event that airs exclusively on TNT. This year it will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. live from Wynn Las Vegas.

Tom Brady Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers The Match

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, is making his third appearance after losing last year to Rodgers and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. Excel Sports Management is the tournament organizer, along with 199 Productions, Tom Brady’s global multi-platform content and production company.

For the first time, the event consists of exclusively NFL quarterbacks instead of current or former professional golfers such as DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Not one accustomed to losing, Brady is 0-2 in the event.

The players will be mic'd up to capture not just competitive conversation, but also any bloopers that occur, like the time Brady ripped his pants on live television back in 2020. The teams will also be able to communicate directly with the broadcasters.

Tom Brady Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley

Additional details about The Match will be shared closer to the time of the event. To date, Capital One’s The Match - the event's official title - has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

The original 2018 event pitted Woods and Mickelson against one another in a one-on-one televised competition that raised $9 million. It's since evolved into including professional athletes from other sports, including the NFL.