Which NFL RB Compares to Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk?

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots have been the NFL’s model team for the last two decades and teams are constantly trying to replicate the success that is found at 1 Patriot Place.

But do the Kansas City Chiefs have a Patriots Hall of Famer-esque player in their locked room?

According to Skillz Evolution trainer Craig Brodie, who is currently working with Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the 2020 first-round selection reminds him of former Patriots legend Kevin Faulk.

Faulk, who cemented a legacy in Foxboro, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and racked up team records in all-purpose yardage (12,349), kickoff return yardage (4,098) and total return yardage (5,041).

Edwards-Helaire is not at Faulk’s level … yet. Brodie mentions how their two styles of play can be compared through the pass-catching aspect of football.

“Kevin is the same height as Clyde … and Kevin did everything, he returned punts, he returned kicks, he played receiver,” Brodie told Heavy.com. “He was arguably one of the best third-down backs over the last 20-25 years.”

The Chiefs third-year back is coming off a season in which he recorded six total touchdowns in 10 games. Edwards-Helaire broke into the pro scene in his rookie season, which saw him surpass 800 rushing yards.

“Honest to God, I think he’s made of rubber,” Brodie said. “Everything that he does he bends well … his bursts are ridiculous.”

While Faulk has put up a legendary career that young players can only hope for, “CEH” is someone Brodie believes can reach the level of the SEC’s all-time leader in career all-purpose yards.

“Honestly, he just wants to play,” Brodie said. “That’s his biggest thing. He wants to make sure that he is in the best shape possible going into camp, going into the preseason, going into Week 1.”

Will the Kansas City Chiefs have another explosive player to incorporate into their offense this year? If Brodie’s comparisons are any indications, Patriots fans who love to reminisce on the early-2000s teams should keep an eye peeled on Edwards-Helaire this season.