Super Bowl Champ Trashes New England's Patriot Way: 'Brainwashed'

Asante Samuel is continuing his relentless attacks against Bill Belichick and his former New England teammates.

Asante Samuel's confusing Super Bowl full of sour grapes marches on.

Whether via Twitter or eye-popping interviews, few former New England Patriots are as bitter as Samuel about their time in Foxboro. The former cornerback and two-time Super Bowl champion seemingly never misses an opportunity to bash his former team.

Specifically, Samuel loves to take aim at Bill Belichick. Somehow, Samuel thinks Belichick is a committee of one. (Which, come to think of it, isn't such an outlandish idea.)

The enigmatic Samuel had an impressive career - including two All-Pro honors - in New England from 2003-07, but lost favor with the franchise with his frequent head-butting against Belichick. The coach once played receiver Troy Brown at cornerback over Samuel, and he responded later with a three-interception performance and a taunting of his own coach as he ran down the sideline.

When Belichick threatened to use the franchise tag ahead of him before the 2008 season, Samuel said he told the legendary coach, "I’m a f-ck this team up.”

Since their separation, Samuel has routinely levied criticism Belichick and New England’s way. In August 2021, Samuel raised eyebrows when he declared Belichick “just another coach” without Tom Brady.

In his latest swipe at the organization with six Super Bowls, Samuel commits more blasphemy by dismissing the sacred "Patriot Way."

“Some of them be brainwashed with that Patriot Way. I ain’t going for none of that. I don’t know what no Patriot Way is,” he said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. “All of them is company men, talking about Patriot Way,”

According to Samuel, “The Patriot Way” is disingenuous because the team is trying to get players to sign for less money than they deserve while Belichick earns as much as possible.

“I’m here to get money, take care of my family, the same way Belichick is here to take care of his family, get his money,” Samuel said. “So when you try to hold my money back and you want all your money, I ain’t got no respect for you.”

While former Patriots heroes such as Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman remain profoundly proud of their time in New England, Samuel seems intent on devouring the hand that fed him.

