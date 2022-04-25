Skip to main content

NFL Draft TRADE: Patriots Swapping Late-Round Picks with Texans

Former colleagues Bill Belichick of the Patriots and Nick Caserio of the Texans trade late-round commodities just days before the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws closer, the New England Patriots have already made a move to increase their amount of draft capital.

In what has been heralded as a draft rich in late-round talent, the Pats have agreed to trade a fifth-round selection to the Houston Texans for a sixth- and seventh-round selection, per a Monday report.

ESPN’s Field Yates would later confirm that the Patriots would be sending the 170th selection to Houston, in exchange for the 183rd and 245th selections, respectively. 

Ironically, each of the Pats fifth-round selections were obtained earlier this year via trade. New England procured the 170th selection from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for offensive lineman Shaq Mason. The Pats acquired the 158th selection via a rare intra-divisional trade with the Miami Dolphins, which also earned them wide receiver DeVante Parker. The Pats sent a 2023 third-round pick to the Dolphins.

The Texans had been in possession of three sixth-rounders (picks 183, 205 and 207) and a seventh-rounder at 245.

As a result of the trade, the Patriots now own the following selections: 

–21st overall (Round 1)

–54th overall (Round 2)

–85th overall (Round 3)

–127th overall (Round 4)

–158th overall (Round 5)

-183rd overall (Round 6)

–200th overall (Round 6)

–210th overall (Round 6, from L.A. Rams)

-245th overall (Round 7, from Houston)

Additional 2022 Draft Details for New England:

The Patriots traded their original fifth- and seventh-round selections to the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2021, as part of the trade which brought offensive lineman Trent Brown back to New England.

They acquired the 210th overall selection in the sixth round as part of the trade that sent running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.

A conditional 2022 seventh-round pick was traded by New England to Miami at the trade deadline in 2020, in exchange for wide receiver Isaiah Ford. The Dolphins later flipped that pick to the Panthers for offensive tackle Greg Little

