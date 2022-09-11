Patriots vs. Dolphins: Week 1 Inactives

FOXBORO —The New England Patriots are set to open the 2022 regular season with a Week 1 showdown with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Dolphins have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

LB Anfernee Jennings

QB Bailey Zappe

CB Shaun Wade

OL Chasen Hines

DL Sam Roberts

RB Pierre Strong

S Joshuah Bledsoe

What It Means For The Patriots:

Right tackle Isaiah Wynn, hybrid running back/receiver Ty Montgomery and wideout Jakobi Meyers are all available for Week 1, giving a big boost to the Pats offense. Wynn should start at right tackle, helping to anchor the offensive line. With Strong inactive, Montgomery is expected to be New England’s primary pass-catching back and third Z-receiver option [off the line of scrimmage] along with fellow wideouts Meyers and Kendrick Bourne.

With Zappe inactive for Week 1, veteran Brian Hoyer will serve as the back up for starter Mac Jones, and the only reserve option available to take snaps at the position.

Jennings being among Sunday’s inactives comes as somewhat of a surprise. He had been prominently features among the team’s top options at linebacker throughout training camp and preseason. On the field, the Pats will miss his blend of quickness, tenacity, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts.

Both Wade and Bledsoe were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. While the Pats safeties positional grouping is well-stocked to support Bledsoe’s absence, the Pats corners will look to slot corner Myles Bryant, or rookies Jack Jones and Marcus Jones to fill the void.

Dolphins Inactives:

CB Noah Igbinoghene

WR Erik Ezukanma

QB Skylar Thompson

S Eric Rowe

RB Salvon Ahmed

WR Tanner Conner

LB Trey Flowers

What It Means For The Dolphins:

The Dolphins are already a bit thin in the secondary, with starter Byron Jones out for the foreseeable future. With both Igbinoghene and ex-Patriot Eric Rowe out for Week 1, Miami will heavily rely on Nik Needham, who has been battling a quad injury.

Perhaps the biggest win for Miami is the availability of running backs Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and receiver Jaylen Waddle from the report. Each player returned to full participation status on Thursday. Their presence will help to ensure Miami with a full arsenal of offensive weapons for Sunday’s season opener.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury on Friday, will be active as well. His presence in the Dolphins’ defensive front will be key in helping to contain New England’s rushing attack.

Ex-Patriots pass-rusher Trey Flowers, who joined Miami via free agency last week, will sit out the season -opener against his former team, presumably as a healthy scratch.

