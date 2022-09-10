Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Five Pats Questionable For Season Opener

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 1 showdown in South Florida.

After spending the past three days on the practice fields Palm Beach Atlantic University, the Pats and Dolphins will open the regular season this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Though neither team has ruled any player out for Sunday’s contest, their respective lists of ‘questionables’ may provide some insight on potential inactives.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin (Limited practice participation)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee (Limited practice participation)

WR Ty Montgomery, Knee (Limited practice participation)

CB Shaun Wade, Ankle (Limited practice participation)

OT Isaiah Wynn, Back (Limited practice participation)

What It Means: Patriots

Despite being limited with back injury for each of the week’s practices, Wynn told reporters he fully expects to suit up for New England’s season opener.

“I’ve been practicing all week. I’m here,” Wynn said before the team’s Friday practice. “I’m excited to get out there Sunday.”

Wynn’s presence in the lineup would provide a notable boost to the Patriots ability to protect both the run and the pass. It will also allow reserve tackles Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron to play in more specialized roles, catering to their strengths as linemen.

Like Wynn, Montgomery and Meyers are listed as questionable after being limited participants in each of the team’s three practices this week.

Bledsoe was limited for the second straight day with a groin injury, making his status as questionable one to watch heading into Sunday’s game.

The new addition Friday’s report was Wade, who was a limited participant during practice. When healthy, Wade has the ability to be aggressive at the catch point. After a strong showing during training camp and the preseason, the ex Ohio State Buckeye is hoping to be a factor in both in the slot and along the perimeter. Should be be unable to suit up, the Pats are likely look to slot corner Myles Bryant, or rookies Jack Jones and Marcus Jones to fill the void. The team also employs veteran Terrance Mitchell on the practice squad, who might be a potential roster elevation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

RB Salvon Ahmed, Heel (Limited practice participation)

TE Tanner Conner, Knee (Limited practice participation)

DT Raekwon Davis, Knee (Limited practice participation)

S Eric Rowe, Pectoral (Limited practice participation)

LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Not Injury Related - Illness (Limited practice participation)

Much like New England, Miami is entering this contest relatively healthy, listing only five players as questionable.

The most notable of which is Davis, whose presence in the Dolphins’ defensive front will be key in helping to contain New England’s rushing attack. If he is unable to play, the Pats would be smart to attack the middle, with strong doses of both running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Perhaps the biggest win for Miami was the removal of running backs Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and receiver Jaylen Waddle from the report. Each player returned to full participation status on Thursday. Their presence will help to ensure Miami with a full arsenal of offensive weapons for Sunday’s season opener.

