Patriots-Ravens Injury Report: Jalen Mills, Lamar Jackson Updates; Who’s Not Practicing?

FOXBORO — While the New England Patriots once again had strong attendance from their 53-man roster for practice on Thursday, a notable member of their defensive backfield joined six other Pats as ‘limited’ participants.

With Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens fast approaching, each player’s status for Week 3 is becoming the subject of additional speculation.

Here is Thursday’s full report, along with its implications for the Pats-Ravens upcoming showdown in Week 3:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Kyle Dugger- Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin

DB Cody Davis - Calf

DL Davon Godchaux - Back

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Knee

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

What it means for the Patriots:

After failing to participate in Wednesday’s session, both Dugger and Meyers were present for the media portion of Thursday’s practice. However, neither player remained on the field for very long. Dugger was spotted wearing a sleeve on his right left, while Meyers was noticeably moving gingerly during team stretches. With each player having missed their second straight practice, their respective outlooks for playing on Sunday are clearly in question.

Mills is the new addition to Thursday’s report, as he is listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. The seventh-year veteran cornerback has been present for 92 percent of the Patriots defensive snaps through two games in 2022. He has accounted for eight total tackles, one pass-break-up and one interception which he returned for 13 yards. Mills has been the top option on the perimeter, alongside conversed slit cornerback Jonathan Jones. If he remains limited by his hamstring injury, or unable to play on Sunday, rookie Jack Jones may see a significant uptick in his playing time against Baltimore. As such, Mills’ practice status will be closely monitored on Friday afternoon.

Though McMillian was not present for the media portion of Thursday’s practice, he was still listed as a limited participant. Despite registering only five total tackles through New England’s first two games, his combination of size and speed has helped to infuse some much needed athleticism into the Pats’ defense. McMillian logged only 12 defensive snaps in the Pats’ Week 2 victory over the Steelers, undoubtedly due to his lingering thumb injury. Should he be limited, or out, against the Ravens, starter Mack Wilson, Sr. will need to fill the void by taking on additional playing time.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Devin Duvernay - Concussion

CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin

CB Marcus Peters - NIR rest/knee

TE Isaiah Likely - Groin

WR James Proche II - Groin

T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle

DB Brandon Stephens - Quad

CB Damarion Williams - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB J.K. Dobbins - Knee

DT Travis Jones - Knee

QB Lamar Jackson - Right Elbow

What it means for the Ravens:

Unlike their New England counterparts, Baltimore enjoyed full attendance from their 53-man roster on Thursday. Among the most notable returns to the practice fields was receiver/returner Devin Duvernay. He made his return to practice from concussion protocol after missing out on Wednesday. While he still needs to be officially cleared for in-game action, his presence on the field bodes well for his status on Sunday.

Humphrey’s presence on the practice field is great news for the Ravens pass defense. Much of the second-half damage inflicted on the Ravens defense by the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 came when Humphrey was resting his injured groin. Even if he is restricted by the injury on Sunday, he still provides the best option of shutting down Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones preferred targets. Should he participate in Friday’s practice, Humphrey may be poised to play in Week 3.

Perhaps the significant line item on Baltimore’s Thursday report was the listing of quarterback Lamar Jackson as a full participant. After being limited in practice on Wednesday, Jackson was unhindered on Thursday, throwing without his protective sleeve. As coach John Harbaugh stated earlier in the week, Jackson looks to be a certain participant for Sunday’s game against the Pats.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Ravens is set for Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.

