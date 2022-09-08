Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Pats Add Safety As ‘Limited’

FOXBORO — While the New England Patriots once again enjoyed full attendance from their 53-man roster for practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University on Thursday, a training camp standout joined three members of the offense as ‘limited’ participants.

With Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins fast approaching, each player’s status for Week 1 is becoming the subject of greater speculation.

Here is Thursday’s full report, along with its implications for the 2022 season opener:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Joshuah Bledsoe (Groin)

WR Jakobi Meyers (Knee)

WR Ty Montgomery (Knee)

OT Isaiah Wynn (Back)

What It Means:

For the second straight day, Montgomery, Wynn and Meyers were limited participants. While their presence on the practice fields is encouraging, their status for Friday will likely provide greater insight on their respective prognoses for Week 1. Should they remain listed as ‘limited,’ the probability of their being a game day inactive significantly increases

The new listing on Thursday belongs to Bledsoe, who was one of the pleasant surprises during training camp and the preseason. The former 2021 sixth-round pick out of Missouri was competitive in coverage against tight ends and sizable pass catchers. His ideal fit would feature him in the D-gap/slot, in a big-nickel-heavy defensive scheme featuring man-to-man coverage assignments. If healthy, Bledsoe could be an option as a third safety who subs in on late downs to play man coverage down closer to the line of scrimmage. While New England has a solid quartet of safeties in Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers employed in their base defense, Bledsoe could add some depth to the position against a versatile and potentially explosive Miami offense.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Salvon Ahmed (Heel)

T Terron Armstead (Vet Rest)

TE Tanner Conner (Knee)

DT Raekwon Davis (Knee)

FB Alec Ingold (Hamstring)

LB Melvin Ingram (Vet Rest)

CB Nik Needham (Quad)

S Eric Rowe (Pectoral)

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Illness)

What It Means:

Despite being limited participants on Wednesday, Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Jaylen Waddle returned to full participation status on Thursday. Their presence and workload level would seemingly quell any lingering questions regarding their availability for Sunday.

Davis was the lone addition to the Dolphins’ list of walking wounded. After missing Miami’s first four games of 2021 with an injury, Davis returned to the lineup and helped to provide stability to the team’s defensive front.

Despite suffering a statistical drop-off from 2020, Davis still contributed 28 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 15 run stops, and five quarterback pressures. However, his gradual improvement was a notable factor in Miami’s emergence on defense. The Dolphins allowed 27.8 points per game during the first nine weeks of the 2021 season but allowed just 14.5 points per game during the final nine weeks of the season, as Davis began to hit his stride. If he is unable to start, veteran John Jenkins would be the likely choice to inherit his snaps.

