Bourne Ultimatum: Receiver Aims For Synergy With Patriots Coaching Staff

FOXBORO — When New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne played only two offensive snaps during Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, more than a few eyebrows were raised.

After all, Bourne had been heralded by fans and media alike as the Patriots most versatile, and potentially most explosive players at the position for much of the offseason and preseason.

While the main reasons behind Bourne’s relegation to minimal duty are still unclear, recent reports have revealed several factors regarding the disconnect between the wideout and New England’s coaching staff.

Amidst mounting frustrations on both sides (more on that in a moment), Bourne apparently fell out of the good graces of the Pats’ coaches during a week of joiny practices with the Carolina Panthers. Bourne was ejected from the first of two practice sessions for his role in a fight between Patriots and Panthers players. As such, Bourne spent the second practice taking snaps with the team’s reserves.

The tensions reportedly reached a crescendo when Bourne was late for a pre-game meeting ahead of the Patriots and Panthers Aug. 19 preseason game at Gillette Stadium. The 27-year-old was sent home and did not participate in the game.

Though many had assumed that any lingering negativity between Bourne and the Pats’ coaching staff had been diffused, rumors once again began to circulate in the aftermath of Sunday’s matchup with Miami. His lack of time on the field, combined with his being the subject of offseason trade rumors, led many to believe that Bourne had worn out his welcome in New England.

However, it appears that Bourne’s proverbial absence from the playing field is much less about punishment than it is performance.

According to Wednesday's report from Pro Football Focus, Bourne’s dissatisfaction with his potential role and target share within the Patriots’ offense has resulted in a decline in his performance. In fact, New England’s coaches evaluated his place on the depth chart as being fourth, behind fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor.

Still, the strain between Bourne and his coaches was not all one-sided.

“New England underwent change in its offensive coaching ranks, and much of the trust and goodwill Bourne had built last season was with coaches who left the team this offseason,” writes PFF’s Doug Kyed. “Bourne didn’t have significant history with new offensive assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, but he’s still well-regarded by Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.”

Having signed with the Patriots as a free agent in the 2021 offseason, Bourne quickly became one of the team’s most-reliable receivers. In his first season with New England, Bourne caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. In the Pats lone playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills, he logged seven catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. He also demonstrated an ability to be a threat in the running game, 12 carries for 125 yards. The versatile wideout even tossed one touchdown pass; coming in the form of a 25-yard, first-quarter scoring strike to Agholor against the New York Jets in Week Seven.

Heading into his second season with the club, Bourne was expected to use his widespread skill set to enhance his role in New England’s offense.

As a receiver, Bourne is able to align in the slot, and on the outside. Though his technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment, he has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. He has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. Lastly, Bourne has been known to carry the ball out of the backfield on occasion; both on the jet sweep and on designed runs.

Should he put those skills into practice, Bourne sill provides the Patriots with an explosive playmaker; evident in his 41-yard reception of a Jones pass in the fourth quarter of the teams’ Week 1 loss.

Traditionally, the Patriots have never been afraid to act in a manner which they consider to be best for the football team. As such, it is reasonable to assume Bourne should see more playing time as the year progresses. The wideout has already taken a mature step in the right direction, putting the blame for his current situation on himself, and vowing to improve.

“Not giving the coaches what they want, what they need to see,” he said. “Just need to get better on my part.”

When the Patriots return to the practice field on Wednesday, coach Bill Belichick seems amenable to giving Bourne every opportunity to earn his spot on the Pats offense as soon as their upcoming Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will also be watching closely.

“I’m sure that he’ll have plenty of opportunities, as all of our skill players will, going forward,” Belichick told WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show’ on Monday. “We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Bourne, as well as Patriots fans everywhere, are hoping for the same.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here