Patriots' Kyle Dugger on Fatherhood: ‘Most Important Thing'

FOXBORO – Kyle Dugger came into the NFL out of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne and instantly made an impact on the New England Patriots defense. His freakish athleticism combined with his tenacious tackling gave the Patriots one of the most adaptable defensive backs in the league.

After his rookie season, which was muffled by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was bound for a breakout season in year two. While he did contribute on the gridiron, he was also preparing for the birth of his son off of it.

Dugger then tested positive for the virus after Week 12 and was forced to quarantine.

However, Kyle’s girlfriend, Kaiann, went into labor six weeks early. Dugger missed the birth of his first child.

"It's not how I saw my first child coming into the world," Dugger said. "I wouldn't call it traumatic, but it's definitely something I'll never forget. I was like, there's no way this is happening right now. She's going into labor when I'm at my peak with COVID (symptoms). It didn't seem real that the timing matched up the way it did."

Kyle felt trapped, as Kaiann struggled with the care she received and then was transferred to another hospital.

"I've never been in a position where I literally felt like I was almost handcuffed and forced to watch someone struggle," Dugger admitted. "It's almost as if I was restrained just to see someone I love go through something so difficult.

After being isolated in quarantine for just over a week, Kyle was able to finally meet Zairo Christian Dugger, who was born weighing six pounds, eight ounces.

After his symptoms cleared and the safety was finally able to meet his son face-to-face, he felt a different set of emotions than he expected.

"Once I got to the hospital I was feeling very drained of any energy I had,” Dugger said. “It was a mixed feeling with sadness and a dark cloud handing over me as I was meeting him for the first time. I hate it because I wasn't able to be really present."

Before Zairo came into the world, Dugger’s world was football, football and more football. Now? He has a new perspective on life.

"The priorities have definitely switched around a lot," Dugger said. "He's the most important thing. He trumps every other reason for me to work so hard and try to be the best version of myself -- on and off the field."

Kyle hopes to make his new son proud as the team looks to build on their 10-7 record last season, which saw Dugger make his first ever appearance in the NFL playoffs.