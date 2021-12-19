Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Player(s)
Michael Pittman Jr., Kyle Van Noy

Dugger Rips Pittman’s Helmet Off Before Both Ejected, Van Noy Comes in With Cheap Shot

Author:

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were both ejected after a skirmish during Saturday night’s game. 

During a third quarter play, the two got into a shoving match and Pittman was simultaneously hit in the face mask by Dugger while Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy shoved him from behind. Both blows caused Pittman to hit the ground where Dugger removed Pittman’s helmet. 

Dugger jumped on top of Pittman after ripping off his helmet until the two were separated. Both players were dealt personal fouls and ejected. Van Noy was not assessed any penalty. 

The NFL could review this sequence and possible fines could be handed down later in the week. The game was chippy throughout and both Dugger and Pittman were squarely in the middle of it all. 

At the time of the altercation, Indianapolis was leading New England 20–0 in a dominant showing in all three levels. 

