Madden NFL 23 Rankings: Any Patriots Among Top WRs/TEs?

The popular video game gives love to tight end Hunter Henry, but none of New England's wide receivers.

John Madden's advice to Mac Jones this season: Throw it to Hunter Henry.

As an appetizer to the imminent arrival of training camp, the Madden NFL 23 video game is releasing its annual player rankings. Madden, who graces the cover of this year's game, is posthumously sending a strong message to the New England Patriots' quarterback via the rankings.

While Henry is ranked among the Top 10 tight ends, none of the Patriots' plethora of wide receivers received the distinction. Henry is coming off a productive season of 50 catches and nine touchdowns, good enough for Madden NFL 23 to sneak him into a tie for 9th at his position.

The Madden NFL 23 Tight End rankings:

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs: 98

2. George Kittle, 49ers: 97

3. Mark Andrews, Ravens: 93

4. Darren Waller, Raiders: 91

5. T.J. Hockenson, Lions (89

6. Kyle Pitts, Falcons: 87

7. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins: 86

8. Dallas Goedert, Eagles: 85

T-9. Zach Ertz, Cardinals: 84

T-9. Hunter Henry, Patriots: 84

While Jones will obviously look for Henry in the Red Zone, the Patriots are also counting on a big leap from No. 2 tight end Jonnu Smith. He flashed his talent during OTAs, but needs to improve on last season's disappointing output.

At receiver, Jones seemingly has lots of quantity but not premier quality. The Patriots are so deep at receiver that last week they traded former first-round pick N'Keal Harry for nothing more than a 7th-round draft pick.

The Dolphins (Tyreek Hill) and Bills (Stefon Diggs) both placed receivers in Madden's Top 5 rankings.

