Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Tight Ends

As the New England Patriots march closer to training camp, Patriots Country highlights three players at tight end on whom Pats fans might want to keep a sharp eye.

FOXBORO — The tight end position was once again expected to take center stage for the New England Patriots’ offense in 2021.

The Pats secured the services of the top two players at the position, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, via free agency. While many expected the Patriots to heavily incorporate two tight-end sets into their offense in 2021, it was not the case. In fact, both Henry and Smith spent only a fraction of their snaps on the field together; just 18.6 percent of its offensive snaps.

Despite statistically underwhelming last season, the Pats brain trust seems to have confidence in the talent at the position to produce in 2022. With four players seemingly worthy of a roster spot, New England chose not to address the position through the 2022 NFL Draft, or the initial waves of free agency.

With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less than two weeks, here are three players that might catch a ‘sharp eye’ on team’s tight end depth chart.

Jonnu Smith

Since Smith joined the Pats in March 2021, he was expected to become the team’s ‘move’ tight end, best utilized as an effective target in the red zone.

However, he statistically underwhelmed in 2021. After compiling 41 receptions for 448 yards and his eight touchdowns during his final season as a Titan, Smith finished the 2021 regular season with 28 catches, 294 receiving yards and one touchdown throughout 16 games. Though that may seem like a notable drop off, it should be noted that Smith was targeted 20 fewer times in 2021 than the previous season.Smith still led all tight ends in yards gained after catch per reception (8.5), according to Pro Football Focus.

Smith’s less-than-stellar stat sheet may be explained by his more prevalent usage in run protection schemes in 2021. Although he is a more than capable blocker, one would think his talents would be better utilized as an offensive scoring weapon. Yet, the Pats and quarterback Mac Jones provided fellow free-agent tight end acquisition Hunter Henry with those opportunities.

Still, Smith has earned the trust and respect of his coaches and teammates, who see a bright future ahead for him. As a result, he should be expected to contribute as more of an offensive presence at the position, as well as select snaps in a fullback-like role. With one year in the Patriots system behind him, the 26-year-old should see marked improvement in 2022.

Devin Asiasi

Heading into training camp, Asiasi seemed to be the front-runner to earn the third slot on the tight end depth chart. Despite a statistically sour rookie season, one in which he caught just two passes on seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, he did show signs of promise. Unfortunately, Asiasi scarcely had the chance to display that promise, spending most of the season as a healthy inactive on game day. The former UCLA Bruin only saw the field for 12 snaps during the Pats Week Ten victory over the Cleveland Browns.

While it may be possible that Asiasi has played his final down in Foxboro, some still believe that he can contribute to the Pats offense. To do so, he must blend his size, speed and length. When at his best, Asiasi has impressive athleticism and has demonstrated some upside as a route runner. Asiasi’s greatest asset is that he is a natural hands catcher with above-average body control. That trait should allow him to make strides in 2022.

Dalton Keene

Despite his first-season struggles, the Pats remained hopeful that Keene would be versatile enough to be deployed in-line, in the slot and in the backfield in 2021. The 22-year-old was expected to use his time in camp to work on improving his route running, while also taking some reps at the fullback position. However, Keene was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of training camp. In August, he was moved to injured reserve, after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

Keene’s ability to move around the field allows him to line up as an H-back, a fullback, or as an option in the slot or the perimeter. During his time in college, he frequently demonstrated the skill to run with power after the catch. However, he has yet to become an offensive factor with the Patriots, and is likely to face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot in 2022.