Speed and Smiles: Tyquan Thornton Calls Patriots Drafting 'Dream Come True'

While that may seem a bit cliche when hearing newly-drafted NFL players describe their future football homes, New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is clearly excited to be a member of the six-time Super Bowl champions.

“Getting the phone call from the New England Patriots, I mean, it was a dream come true,” Thornton told reporters shortly after the Patriots selected him with the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “Just seeing my family's smiles and everybody cheering, my heart was racing. It was a feeling that I never felt before.”

Thornton finished the 2021 season with 60 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns for the Baylor Bears. When at his best, he provides electric speed [having run a blazing 4.28 in the 40-yard-dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine], with an ability to run past any defender in his path. In conjunction with his speed, Thornton uses long strides to glide past defenders to create separation. As a result, he will provide quarterback Mac Jones with immediate value as a deep threat, and the type of receiver for which defenses will always have to account.

While Thornton’s speed is undoubtedly an impressive gift, the 21-year-old also credits the foundation he received at Baylor for allowing him the chance to succeed at a professional level.

“I feel like what made the big step was just staying true to the process,” Thornton said. “At Baylor we talk about pounding the rock. So, always hitting that route, knowing that it's not going to break on the first hit, so just continuing to put that work in day in and day out and staying true to the process, then you'll start to see the results…I feel like they got me prepared as far as site adjustments and converting the routes as well. I learned all positions, the L to the Z, so I'm not just learning just one position. You've got to learn the whole concept.”

Though he may be characterized as a vertical speedster, Thornton is eager to demonstrate his ability to help New England’s receiving corps in numerous ways. Fortunately for the Patriots, he believes himself to be in the perfect place to cultivate that skillset.

“I would describe it as very versatile,” said Thornton in describing his style of play. “I'm very coachable. So, you know, just being here at New England, getting ready to work with the coaches, I would love to adjust my style and critique it anyway I could and just I'm willing to learn and grow.”

During his time at Baylor, Thornton served in the ‘X’ receiver role. It is anticipated that he will continue in the same capacity in New England, However, with the Patriots penchant for utilizing their receivers in multiple alignments, Thornton will unlikely be limited to one role. No matter where he may align on the field, Thornton has the straight-line speed to take the top off of a defense…and that may make the dreams of many Patriots fans come true in the process.