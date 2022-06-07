Patriots Minicamp Day 1 Notebook: Mac in Groove; Matt in Charge?

One down, two to go at New England's mandatory minicamp.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium Tuesday, as they opened the final phase of their offseason workout program.

Mandatory Minicamp 2021 has begun, and there were no shortage of stories on a sunny, pleasant June afternoon in New England.

Here are some of the highlights of an eventful Day 1:

Roll Call

Six members of the Patriots were absent. As head coach Bill Belichick pointed out during his pre-practice meeting with the media, all absences were discussed prior to the start of minicamp, and thus are excused. Kickers Nick Folk and Quinn Nordin, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, and rookie offensive linemen Andrew Stueber and Chasen Hines were not present Tuesday.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers was on hand, but appeared to be a very limited participant at best. Offensive lineman Trent Brown (late arrival), rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, tight end Hunter Henry and running back James White were limited participants.

Center David Andrews began practice as a full participant, but watched the final 30 minutes from the sidelines.

Matty P with the Call?

While an official announcement has yet to be made, recent reports about Pats offensive assistant Matt Patricia becoming the front runner to inherit the team’s play calling duties seem to be accurate. Though he and fellow assistant Joe Judge had active roles in coaching the offense, Patricia took on a more prominent role. In fact, he was often spotted relaying plays in the offensive huddle. Belichick was also a notable presence in overseeing the offense, working closely with the running backs and quarterbacks. The Pats head coach even snapped the ball to quarterback Mac Jones on a few occasions.

Quarterbacks, First Impressions

Jones wasted little time in demonstrating his offseason progress. He kicked off minicamp by throwing the ball with command, as well as a bit more vigor. The 23-year-old completed 23 straight passes at one point, with his best throw coming on a 40-yard gem to wide receiver Tre Nixon. The second-year wideout made the catch on a post-corner route between safety Devin McCourty and cornerback Jonathan Jones. He also delivered impressive completions to tight end Jonnu Smith, receiver DeVante Parker, and running back J.J Taylor. Jones finished the day 11 of 12 in 11-on-11 drills and 14 of 14 in 7-on-7 drills in an impressive day for the Pats starter.

Veteran backup Brian Hoyer completed 3 of 7 passes during 11-on-11s, having one pass - intended for receiver Kristian Wilkerson - intercepted by safety Kyle Dugger. Hoyer went 4 of 6 during 7-on-7s.

Rookie Bailey Zappe logged one completion out of four attempts in 11-on-11s. The Western Kentucky product fared better in 7-on-7s, connecting on 6 of 7 passes. However, he did throw an interception into the hands of defender Jahlani Tavai.

Changing of the ... Tackle?

Though the return of offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn was a welcomed sight, his positioning on the field raised an eyebrow or two. With presumed starting right tackle Trent Brown arriving late, the Pats offensive line featured Wynn at right tackle, along with Michael Onwenu at right guard, David Andrews at center, Cole Strange at left guard and Yodny Cajuste at left tackle.

When Brown joined the session (approximately 30 minutes after its start), he slotted in at left tackle, while Wynn remained on the right side. While it may be early to read anything into the alignment switch among the tackles, it is something worth monitoring over the next two days.

Swing lineman Justin Herron continued to get extended looks along the line by taking some snaps at right tackle when Wynn came out for a brief rest.

With Andrews absent for the final segment of practice, veteran James Ferentz saw time at center.

Return on Investment

Following the departure of Gunner Olszewski in the offseason, the Patriots find themselves in need of a return specialist. Dugger, defensive back Myles Bryant and rookie Jack Jones received some work returning punts — with Jones muffing one.

Hybrid runners/receivers Malcolm Perry and Ty Montgomery also returned some punts after practice, as did rookie corner Marcus Jones. The Houston product was one of college football’s premier returners in 2021, and has been rumored to be a lead candidate for the job. Marcus Jones sported a red non-contact jersey as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

The Patriots will return to practice on Wednesday for their second of three mandatory minicamp sessions.