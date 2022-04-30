Diminutive But Dynamite: Patriots Draft Cornerback Marcus Jones in 3rd Round

Though only 5-8, Jones is considered one of the most athletic cornerbacks in the NFL Draft

For the first time in the 2022 NFL Draft the New England stayed put without a trade up or down in the third round, selecting Houston cornerback Marcus Jones with the 85th overall pick.

Though only 5-8 and 175 pounds, Jones was a first-team All-American for the Cougars, leading college football with 17 pass breakups. He is also a productive kick-returner who finished his career with nine returns for touchdowns, and many scouts rate his athleticism and ball skills at cornerback behind only Top 5 picks Derek Stingley and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Jones began his career as a three-star recruit at Troy. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year (49 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions, one returned for a score, six pass breakups) and a Freshman All-American kick returner (ranked seventh in the FBS with 30.3 yards per return and tied for third with three touchdown returns). In 2018, Jones was a first-team All-Sun Belt pick at kick returner (23-584-25.4, one TD) and second-team pick at cornerback (34 tackles, two interceptions, team-high nine pass breakups in 11 games with nine starts).

He got some work on offense, as well (2-5-2.5 rushing; 5-28-5.6 receiving). Jones decided to take his game to Houston in 2019, though he was required by the NCAA to sit out that season as a transfer student.

He was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference pick as a returner for the Cougars in 2020, leading the FBS with 19.8 yards per punt return (17-337, one TD; 5-102-20.4 kick returns). He started seven games at corner (24 tackles, two for loss, one interception, four pass breakups), as well. Jones performed his various duties so well in 2021 that he won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player. He was a second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection at cornerback after tying for fourth in the FBS with five interceptions and tying for ninth with 13 pass breakups (to go with 48 tackles in 13 games, 11 starts). Jones really starred as a returner, though, receiving first-team Associated Press All-American and American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year honors by ranking fourth in the FBS with 14.4 yards per punt return (26-374-14.4) including a nation-best two scores. He tied for second in the nation with two kick return touchdowns, as well.

In the first round, the Patriots shocked the NFL - but filled an immediate need - by trading down and taking Chatanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange 29th overall. In the second round New England moved up four spots - from No. 54 to No. 50 - to take the fastest receiver in the draft, Baylor's Tyquan Thornton.

A year ago, the Patriots drafted Alabama and Davey O'Brien Award-winning quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall and his impressive Pro-Bowl rookie season led them to a playoff berth. Jones led all rookies in wins, completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns.

After an impressive seven-game winning streak in the middle of the season, New England lost three of its last four to finish 10-7 before being pummeled, 47-17, in the Wild Card game by the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots - who were only a disappointing 4-5 at Gillette Stadium - finished with the NFL's second-best defense. Only the Bills (289) allowed fewer points than their 303. New England's +159-point differential trailed only the Bills (+194) and Dallas Cowboys (+172).

This offseason Belichick has retained most of the team's core veterans and even gone back-to-the-future with a couple familiar names from the glorious past.

New England re-signed kicker Nick Folk, running back James White, offensive tackle Trent Brown, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, special teams maven and captain Matthew Slater and 2021 leading tackler Ja'Whaun Bentley. The Patriots are also bringing back defensive backs Devin McCourty (who turns 35 in August) and Malcolm Butler (who retired last season).

Newcomers include former Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, former Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell and hybrid running back/receiver Ty Montgomery, signed from the Saints to fill the dual-threat role filled by Cordarrelle Patterson in 2018 and taken to the next level by Deebo Samuel in San Francisco in 2021.

The Patriots' key losses are two-time Super Bowl linebacker Kyle Van Noy (released last month), cornerback J.C. Jackson (signed with the Chargers), offensive guard Ted Karras (signed with the Bengals) and long-time offensive-line stalwart Shaq Mason (traded to the Buccaneers for a 5th-round pick.)

And, biggest of all, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. With no official replacement yet, speculation is that Belichick will assume play-calling duties for the first time in his legendary career.

2022 Patriots Draft Board

1. (29) Cole Strange, OL, Chatanooga

2. (50) Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

3. (85) Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Round 3: 94

Round 4: 121, 127

Round 5: 158, 183

Round 6: 200, 210

Round 7: 245