Protect and Serve: Patriots Hall-of-Famer Running for Foxboro School Committee

Legendary New England Patriots offensive tackle and team Hall-of-Famer Matt Light is no stranger to protecting others on the football field.

Light, a career-long Patriot, held arguably the most important job in the region for more than a decade. It was his responsibility to protect quarterback Tom Brady’s blind side. Without fear, Light put himself in the way of defenders seeking to sack his quarterback.

We can make the argument that no one did it better.

Patriots OL Matt Light (72), Tom Brady (12) Matt Light, Bill Belichick Matt Light speaks with reporters at his 2018 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

With nearly one-third of the 2022 calendar year behind us, Light is once again answering the call to action.

This time, his mission would be to serve his community in a leadership role.

Having lived in Foxboro, Massachusetts for approximately two decades, Light is running for Foxboro School Committee this year. The 43-year-old decided to hit the campaign trail, largely due to concerns regarding COVID-19 masking regulations, along with what he described as the ‘concerns of many other town parents’ going unaddressed.

Light spent his entire 11-year career playing for the Patriots. During his tenure, he was a three-time Super Bowl champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX), three-time Pro Bowler (2006, 2007, 2010) and also earned First-team All-Pro honors in 2007. He is still a legend in Foxboro, where he earned numerous team honors including a spot on the New England Patriots All-2000s Team, the New England Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2018.

However, Light would be the first one to say that his greatest accomplishments were most likely achieved away from the football field.

Matt, his wife Susie, and the Light family at his 2018 Patriots Hall induction ceremony. Matt Light with members of the Timber Frame Leadership Camp Matt Light speaks with SI Patriots Country’s Mike D’Abate prior to Light Heroes, BostonBruins Alumni Charity Hockey Game

Since retiring in 2011, Light has since grown his passion for philanthropy, and being of service to the nation’s youth. His organization, the Light Foundation, was established in 2002. The pride with which Light describes his involvement with the Light Foundation is palpable each and every time he speaks about it. While he is clearly pleased with the work that his Foundation does throughout the year, he is truly gratified by the accomplishments of those it is designed to help. The Light Foundation’s goal is to lead young people down a path to becoming responsible members of their communities. In short, these activities and programs help them to become leaders in society. In turn, they become capable of passing on the torch of leadership and achievement to their friends and families. Even throughout the Pandemic, the Light Foundation found effective ways to raise funds, while complying with local, and federal guidelines at the time.

From events like the Camp Vohokase Leadership Conference to outings at Chenoweth Trails in Greenville, Ohio, Light is the first to give credit to his amazing staff for the success of these programs. He, his wife Susie, and several members of his family are all active in the operations of the Foundation. Since its inception in 2002, the Light Foundation has raised more than $5 million for various programs and initiatives throughout New England and the Midwest.

Election Day for the residents of Foxboro is May 2.