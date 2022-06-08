Slot Surprise? Patriots CB Making Move For More Playing Time

FOXBORO - Sure, the New England Patriots won their 2022 draft by snagging Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson. But they also went out and traded two future picks for another rookie last August.

Shaun Wade was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 160th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and did not even have much time to unpack his bags and settle into his new home before he was shipped north to Foxboro.

Sources close to the situation now tell Patriots Country that Wade has drastically improved as a slot cornerback during this past Spring and could compete for a roster spot in both the nickel and dime packages.

Wade, a 6-1 alum from Ohio State, could provide a bigger body in the slot for a defense that primarily utilizes smaller players at that position. Second-round 2019 selection Joejuan Williams has the same body as Wade, but struggled to start his Patriots career and could see himself on the chopping block when cut-down day approaches.

Having Wade be able to cover bigger-bodied slot wide receivers and tight ends that line up on the inside of some offensive formations can allow this Patriots defense to implement some newer schemes to have more flexibility in the secondary.

Last season, Myles Bryant spent some time as a roaming free safety and could find himself back there this season. Jonathan Jones, who is returning from a shoulder injury, could also be used as a deep center field safety a la Duron Harmon from the mid-2010s.

Although he did not compete in many games, Wade should be in line for a major step up. He played in only three games and had one tackle. An extended offseason and training camp should give the Patriots staff a longer look at a player that they went out to spend a future fifth and seventh round picks on.