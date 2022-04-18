NFL Draft: Does New Mock Fill New England Patriots Needs?

CBS Sports projects the Pats to secure the services of their future star cornerback, while filling the needs on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

With the 2022 NFL Draft set for April 28, the New England Patriots join 31 other NFL teams in attempting to build their roster for the upcoming season. The Pats have several positions of need, most notably at guard, cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver. As such, several national draft experts continue to gaze into their ‘Belichickian crystal ball,’ attempting to predict the Pats’ strategy.

Most recently, CBS Sports published a seven-round mock draft which provides the Pats with a significant haul of talent in areas which most analysts have previously designated as areas of improvement.

Here is CBS' projected Patriots draft class:

New England Patriots (eight selections)

Round 1, Pick #21 — Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Round 2: Pick #54 — Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky

Round 3: Pick #85 — Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Round 4: Pick #127 — Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

Round 5: Pick #158 — Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan

Round 5: Pick #170 — Jesse Luketa , EDGE, Penn State

Round 6: Pick #200 — Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham

Round 6: Pick #210 — Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama

Patriots Country Analysis:

The Home Runs:

Andrew Booth, Jr:

Should Booth be available for New England at No. 21, he will likely find himself wearing Patriot blue for the foreseeable future. His versatility in both man coverage and zone could help him make a case for the Pats starting lineup in his rookie season. Despite the offseason addition of Malcolm Butler, the team could envision Booth as its shut-down corner of the future.

Darian Kinnard

Though he was quite adept at the right tackle position for the Wildcats, Kinnard could be the answer for the Patriots’ need at guard. He is at his best when operating in a play-action passing offense, with a great deal of power to be a force in the run game. The Patriots fit both criteria by employing a dual-threat rushing attack which facilitates play action for quarterback Mac Jones. While versatile enough to play both tackle and guard positions, the tight alignments he will on the inside at the pro level could make him a starter in New England sooner, rather than later.

Romeo Doubs

Doubs in the fourth round has the potential of being a highly rewarding selection for the Pats. Doubs also provides a nice blend of size and agility. Listed at 6-2, 200-pounds, he displays a great deal of toughness at the catch point. Despite some early concerns regarding drops, Doubs evolved into a true deep threat for Nevada. When aligning on the outside, he is capable of making the big play. He ended his final collegiate season with 80 receptions for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Rest of the Story:

Obtaining Chenal in the third-round would normally be considered a potential steal, with many national mock drafts projecting him as a second round talent. The former Wisconsin Badger is a good all-round athlete. However, his game best projects him as a downhill ‘thumper’ type linebacker, similar in mode to current Pats linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Luketa might be more of a project, than a contributor as a rookie, as he is at his best when playing the 4-3 SAM role. However, the Pats could explore a move to the outside in a 3-4, as well. His toughness, work-ethic and leadership capabilities may make him a potential eye-catcher on day three.

Bolden to the Pats seems to be written in the stars. Besides being a former teammate of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones [the two were actually college roommates at Alabama], Bolden is quite familiar with the Patriots style of offense. He has listed former Pats receiver Julian Edelman as the player on whom he most closely models his style of play. More important than the peripheral details, however, is the fact that Bolden is a reliable slot target, capable of making the catch and gaining available yardage.

Patriots Country Overall Grade (from a New England perspective): B+