Patriots to Host CB Andrew Booth, Jr, OT Kenyon Green on Pre-Draft Visits

With the 2022 NFL Draft class rich in talent along the offensive line and in the secondary, the New England Patriots will be hosting two of the top prospects at each position for Top-30 visits this week.

Per reports, both Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green have scheduled Top-30 visits with the Patriots. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report Booth’s expected visit, while Pro Football Focus’s Ari Meirov reported Green’s prospective meeting.

Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson

Booth is among the most highly-touted prospects at the cornerback position in this season’s Draft class. In his three years as a Clemson Tiger, he compiled 68 tackles, nine passes-defensed, five interceptions and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. However, Booth was unable to test during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine after undergoing core muscle surgery. As a result, he is scheduling Top-30 visits with several clubs, including New England.

Booth’s prowess as a pro-level-ready outside corner has made him a popular selection [at pick no. 21] in mock drafts for the cornerback-needy Patriots. At 6-foot-0, 194-pounds, he offers adequate size at the position to be a physical, yet athletic defensive back in the NFL. Several scouts have lauded his foot speed, along with his aggressive approach to seeking the football. Still, Booth’s most impressive trait may be his versatility. He projects best as a man coverage corner, mostly because of his fluid movement, and ability to read routes from inception. However, he is also capable of maintaining his leverage on zone coverage. As such, Booth could make a case for the Pats starting lineup in his rookie season, should the team see him as their shut-down corner of the future.

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

In the wake of the departures of starting guards Shaq Mason and Ted Karras, the Patriots have a clear void at the position. Though Michael Onwenu is widely expected to fill the Pats’ gap at right guard, the team is expected to use the upcoming Draft to plug the deficit to the left of center David Andrews. Therefore, it is certainly no surprise that they would have interest in Kenyon Green.

Green is considered to be at, or at least near, the top of most prospect rankings for interior offensive linemen. In his three years at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-4, 323-pound lineman started over 35 games, lining up on both the right and left sides at guard, as well as tackle. His strength and power at the point of attack will make him an elite run blocker at the pro level. Green also has the speed and lateral movement to stay with his defenders during interior pass protection. With his Draft stock already at a premium, the Pats will likely need to procure an earlier selection than their current position at 21 to secure Green’s services.

Booth and Green will become the sixth and seventh players, respectively, to be hosted [or scheduled] by the Patriots for a Top-30 visit, joining Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning, Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones, Houston cornerback Marcus Jones, Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King.