NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Find New Cornerback at 21?

With the start of the 2022 NFL Draft just days away, fans and media alike continue to make their best guess on the moves most-likely to be made by the New England Patriots.

Though deciphering the predictably unpredictable nature of head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ brain trust is a risky proposition, New England is likely to have its sharp eye on upgrades at cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver and along its offensive line. In fact, several mock drafts have supported New England potentially addressing these areas of need.

Previous mock drafts have seen the Pats at 21 drafting linebackers Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and safety Daxton Hill.

In one of the latest entries into New England’s hall of mock drafts, Sports Illustrated’s MMQB has predicted a ‘standing pat’ for the Pats at number 21, selecting cornerback Kaiir Elam of Florida.

Here is SI.com’s analysis on Elam, provided by Albert Breer:

“I’ve been eyeing McDuffie as a New England fit for a month and see Zion Johnson much the same way. With both gone, here’s another heady player at a need spot who tested really well. I liked the idea of Quay Walker here, too. But Elam would make a lot of sense.”

Elam’s resume will certainly be impressive to the Patriots brass. He demonstrated a readiness for the pro game since the moment he stepped on a football field for the Florida Gators. As a true freshman for the Gators, Elam started five games, intercepting three passes (four total passes-defensed) while making 11 tackles in 13 games. During his sophomore season in 2020, he started all 12 games, logging 39 tackles and two interceptions. He also led the team with 11 passes-defensed; earning him first-team All-SEC honors from league coaches. Despite missing three games with a knee injury in 2021, Elam made 10 starts, logging 29 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one interception, five pass breakups.

The former Florida Gator has great length and plays with a physical and aggressive style, especially when challenged. He is at his best in zone and press coverages. Still, he can play adequate man coverage, and can be quite effective when he has the opposite to match up with his targets at the line of scrimmage. Originally projected as a day-two target, the Pats may find his toughness to be an appealing trait, as early as round one.

Despite the addition of Malcolm Butler, New England is expected to address the cornerback position during this weekend’s draft. However, Butler’s signing may give the team some pause when determining whether first round capital is required. Elam checks the majority of the boxes typically required in New England’s preferred cornerbacks. Still, there are some instances in which his skills for route anticipation and play recognition have led to allowing notable completions, and even the occasional big play. Though he may require improvement in these areas, Elam’s skill set, savvy and swagger make him a solid fit as the Patriots top cornerback for years to come.