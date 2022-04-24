New England takes Nakobe Dean in latest mock draft, with quickness and youth valued above all in the 2022 first round

The NFL Draft history of New England Patriots mastermind Bill Belichick has been controversially identified by many as perhaps the lone downside of his tenure leading the franchise.

With quarterback Mac Jones, however, the Pats made the playoffs in 2021 and should still be competitive this year despite the sudden rise in talent among AFC contenders.

While teams competing with New England for playoff spots are improving their offensive units, perhaps it's time for Belichick to invest more first-round talent in his defense.

This is exactly what Mike D'Abate of the Locked On Patriots podcast projected in the network's Ultimate NFL Mock Draft 2022, selecting Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Says D'Abate:

"Dean may be outside the physical mold of a prototypical linebacker in a Bill Belichick defense. However, he possesses the sideline-to-sideline speed and tenacity to be a major factor in pass defense, the pass rush, and especially run defense. Potential game-changer for New England as they look to get younger and quicker in the middle."

One feature of Audacy's mock draft special is insight and reactions from NFL experts, including network insider, Andy Hart.

"(Dean) was arguably the best player on the best defense in the country, helping the Bulldogs win the national title," Hart said about the pick. "Basically Dean can do it all. He can make plays all over the field as a tackle machine ... he is an all-around linebacker."

While Dean checks a lot of bloxes to make him desirable to any NFL defense, his lack of size is a concern.

The real question is whether or not Belichick and the New England Patriots are up to taking the high risk in order to potentially benefit from arguably the most athletic defender in the 2022 NFL Draft class.