Big Time, Big Sey: Patriots Legend Richard Seymour Finally Gets Well-Deserved Call to the Hall

A key member of the New England Patriots championship teams in the early 2000s has at long last earned his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Patriots defensive tackle Richard Seymour was among the prestigious list of inductees for the Hall’s Class of 2022. He had earned a spot among the finalists for the fourth straight year.

Seymour has long been regarded as a strong candidate for enshrinement. He is deservingly regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in Patriots’ history. During his career, he was also considered one of, if not the best, defensive lineman in the NFL. “Big Sey” played college football for the University of Georgia, where he earned first-team All American honors in 2000, and was named to the All-SEC First Team in 1999 and 2000. He was drafted sixth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Patriots. Some consider Seymour to be among the best players in NFL history to be chosen as the sixth overall pick.

Throughout his Patriots tenure, Seymour was named to five All-Pro teams, and was a member of three Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX.) He was selected to seven Pro Bowls, gaining selections as both a 4-3 defensive tackle and as a 3-4 defensive end. On occasion, Seymour even played fullback on short yardage and goal line situations. His contributions to the Patriots earned him spots on both the New England Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and the New England Patriots All-2000s Team. Seymour finished his career as a member of the Oakland Raiders, where he earned two additional Pro-Bowl selections. He retired in 2013, having amassed amazing career totals of 496 tackles, 57.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

On October 23, 2021, Seymour became the 30th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, joining Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018) and Willie McGinest (2015), as the seventh player to enter the Patriots Hall as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the team.

Seymour’s on-field accomplishments have earned him near-universal praise from his former teammates, opponents and coaches. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is among his most ardent advocates. “Richard was a tremendous player,” Belichick said of Seymour before his induction to the Patriots Hall. “He had a tremendous skill set. He had great length. Explosive. Very quick for his size. He could do everything,”

Shortly after Seymour’s election became official, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft released the following statement, honoring his career and expressing his personal appreciation for him.

“I am thrilled that Richard Seymour will forever be recognized as one of the greatest players in the 102-year history of the NFL. He laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL. Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him. Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a hall of fame-caliber person, as well. Of all the memorable moments I shared with Richard, my favorite was the week I spent with him in Israel. There, I saw how devoted he is, both to his faith and to his family. I couldn’t be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in Canton.”

Seymour becomes the 10th Patriot to earn induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame; joining guard John Hannah (who was the first Patriots player to be enshrined 1991) linebacker Andre Tippett, cornerback Ty Law, linebacker Nick Buoniconti, cornerback Mike Haynes, running back Curtis Martin, wide receiver Randy Moss, linebacker Junior Seau and former head coach Bill Parcells as the other Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent time with the Patriots.