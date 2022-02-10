A “New England Guy” – Jerod Mayo’s Return is Patriots’ Gain

Though they will experience some changes in their offensive coaching staff, the New England Patriots will be retaining some continuity in the coaches’ room on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite interest in his services from other teams, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will stay with the team in 2022, as he confirmed during a Wednesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand show.

Following the conclusion of only his third year as an assistant coach, Mayo interviewed with both the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders regarding their respective head coaching vacancies. While Mayo was not selected for either position, he is grateful for the opportunities, as well as the chance to continue coaching.

“Whatever it is, I enjoy developing people and getting them to a place that they can’t achieve for themselves,” Mayo said. “Right now, I’m having a blast doing it. I’m having a blast with the group that we have, and, hopefully, we can put a good product on the field next year.”

The soon-to-be 36-year-old is justifiably confident in his abilities. After all, he has been widely praised for his ability to connect with his players and teach them the fundamentals required for success in the NFL. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that his leadership capabilities have thoroughly impressed his coaching colleagues with the Patriots, his players, and several teams throughout the NFL.

Mayo also revealed that his options included a potential move to a coordinator position; a step up from being a positional coach. However, the former Pats’ linebacker has never hidden his aspiration to become a head coach. Though that goal may a year away, Mayo is happy to remain in New England as he continues to grow his coaching prowess.

“When people ask me, ‘Is your goal to be a defensive coordinator?’ That’s not my goal. My goal is not a defensive coordinator. My goal is to be a head coach,” he said.

“If you look at it from my perspective as well, I am a New England guy. My family’s here, everything’s here,” he said. “So, for me to pick up my family — and remember, I was a 2008 first-round draft pick — and to go to some team where I really don’t know the people over there, we’re moving all these people, to me that’s hard. It has to be a great, great opportunity, not just any team.”

When taking all matters into account, Mayo realizes that his decision to stay with New England is likely best for him to achieve his goal. Though he was an integral part of leading New England’s defense to another stellar year, Mayo realizes that his teaching acumen as a head coach must reach all phases of the game.

“My goal is to work across the team, whether we are talking about offense, defense and special teams. Because that’s what I enjoy — I don’t just enjoy defense. I love it, but I don’t just enjoy defense. I enjoy the game of football. I enjoy learning from different people, and I also enjoy the personnel site. Bill [Belichick], over the last couple of years, has given us more time to spend with the scouts which has been beneficial for me.”

As such, Mayo will now turn his focus toward helping the Patriots defense improve in 2022. One of the key components of that development will be adding some versatility and explosiveness to the Pats defensive front, especially the linebacking corps.

“You always want to get faster, especially in today’s game. That’s at all spots, not only at linebacker or defensive line or in the backend,” Mayo said on Wednesday. “You always want to get faster, but what we covet here is just versatility and smarts, football intelligence. Those are things you want to have on your team.

“Now, we have some guys who were new to the system last year which I expect going forward they’ll have a better understanding of that. Also, through the draft and through free agency we’ll definitely look to get faster, look to get more explosive, and look to put more playmakers on the field.”

Jerod Mayo clearly has all the tools to someday be a successful head coach. However, until the day arrives, his presence in Foxboro is the Patriots’ gain.