Skip to main content

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: Live Game Updates

Complete drive-by-drive updates as the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets on Sunday.

After a 33-14 blowout loss at home to the Chicago Bears last Monday, the New England Patriots are hitting the road to take on an AFC East foe, the New York Jets. 

While the Patriots have struggled at times early in the season the Jets have surged out of the gate to a 5-2 record, sitting at second place in the division and firmly in the AFC playoff picture. 

A win over the Jets would not only keep the Patriots in AFC playoff picture, but also offer a huge momentum boost as they look to bounce back from an up and down start. 

Tabbed to start at quarterback for the Patriots is Mac Jones, who found himself benched against the Bears for rookie Bailey Zappe. Now, with Jones set to start, whether or not he plays the entire game or Zappe gets snaps once again is yet to be seen. 

The Jets will be without rookie phenom running back Breece Hall as he suffered a torn ACL in the Jets' win over the Broncos. On defense, though, they will look to rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner to continue to shut down opposing receivers and make life difficult for whichever New England quarterback is in the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots take on the Jets from MetLife Stadium on Sunday. 

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (2)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
New York Jets
New York Jets

Patriots David Andrews (60) and Mac Jones (10)
News

Patriots-Jets Inactives: Pats Down Three Starters

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20221030_10
News

Why They Win: Can Patriots Down Streaking Jets?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Patriots Matthew Slater and head coach Bill Belichick
News

Aye Captain: Matthew Slater Confident In Patriots, Mac Jones

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, QB Mac Jones
News

New England Patriots at New York Jets: 3 to Watch

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots S Kyle Dugger
News

Kyle Dugger Status vs. Jets Revealed Among Patriots Week 8 Roster Moves

By Mike D'Abate
meyers jones
News

Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones 'Locked In' at Patriots Practice; Bounce Back Game vs. Jets?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
USATSI_19294416
News

Patriots vs. Jets Week 8 Preview: New England's Streak in Jeopardy?

By Timm Hamm
bourne meyers
News

Patriots Taking Trade Calls on WRs Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne: Who's OUT?

By Mike D'Abate