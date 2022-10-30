New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: Live Game Updates

After a 33-14 blowout loss at home to the Chicago Bears last Monday, the New England Patriots are hitting the road to take on an AFC East foe, the New York Jets.

While the Patriots have struggled at times early in the season the Jets have surged out of the gate to a 5-2 record, sitting at second place in the division and firmly in the AFC playoff picture.

A win over the Jets would not only keep the Patriots in AFC playoff picture, but also offer a huge momentum boost as they look to bounce back from an up and down start.

Tabbed to start at quarterback for the Patriots is Mac Jones, who found himself benched against the Bears for rookie Bailey Zappe. Now, with Jones set to start, whether or not he plays the entire game or Zappe gets snaps once again is yet to be seen.

The Jets will be without rookie phenom running back Breece Hall as he suffered a torn ACL in the Jets' win over the Broncos. On defense, though, they will look to rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner to continue to shut down opposing receivers and make life difficult for whichever New England quarterback is in the game.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots take on the Jets from MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

