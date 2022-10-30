Aye Captain: Matthew Slater Confident In Patriots, Mac Jones

FOXBORO — When 12-time team captain Matthew Slater speaks, the New England Patriots listen.

Keeping the team grounded is one of Slater’s areas of expertise. The 15-year NFL veteran, and three-time Super Bowl Champion, is well-versed in the time honored New England tradition of taking one game at a time. He has experienced winning streaks, as well as rough patches shrouded in defeat. Through it all, the successful Pats’ teams never lost focus.

How did they do it?

According to Slater, it took a great deal of faith and positivity.

“You want to keep your head down, and stay as positive as you can. And just fight through it,” Slater told reporters on Tuesday when speaking about overcoming adversity; a topic on which the current iteration of Patriots’ requires Slater’s wisdom and counsel.

In the aftermath of their demoralizing 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night New England fell to 3-4, and a current residence in last place within the AFC East. In his first start since Week 3, Pats starter Mac Jones went only 3 of 6 for 13 yards and an interception.

However, after just three offensive series, Jones was relieved by rookie Bailey Zappe. New England’s fourth-round draft selection did not fare much better, finishing the night 14 of 22 for 185 yards and a touchdown to go along with two picks. Still, the Pats offensive struggles would be outweighed by a dismal defensive effort, which surrendered 390 total yards to quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears offense.

It was quite the reversal of fortune for a team which just days ago was riding the wave of a two-game era of good feelings dubbed ‘Zappe Fever.’

Within the first 24 hours following their loss, slices of the Patriots blame pie were being served throughout the fan base, as well as the media. Questions continued to circulate regarding Jones’ health, as well as whether the team would be better suited with Jones or Zappe under center.

Through it all, the Patriots maintained their unity and determination. Following Slater’s example, the team has ignored the noise, and placed their trust in the coaching staff and each other,; regardless of which quarterback is taking snaps under center.

"I think we've handled it extremely well,” Slater told reporters earlier this week.”I think the outside [fans, media] has had more dialogue about what's going on within our walls than we have."

While uncertainty at the quarterback position is hardly ideal, Belichick helped to quell any continued controversy on Thursday by declaring Jones as being “good to go” for Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Though he may still be dealing with lingering health concerns, the 24-year-old team captain will get the start in East Rutherford. According to several Patriots players, Jones has been particularly “locked in” at practice and seems motivated to re-establish his reputation as one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks.

From one captain to another, Slater remains impressed by Jones’ leadership and sense of team camaraderie.

"I think he's done a tremendous job of leading this team and how he's handled it,” Slater said of Jones. He's been a good teammate through it all. Because of that, you don't get the sense of division or anything like that."

New England clearly faces an uphill battle in attempting to contend for a playoff spot. A loss on Sunday would do significant damage to their postseason hopes. However, Slater has seen the resolve of the 53-men with whom he shares a Patriots uniform. Having taken on the role of their leader on the field, as well as in the locker room, Slater is comfortable enough to share an optimistic outlook for his team.

“I believe in the character of the men in this locker room,” Slater said with conviction. “I believe that we’ll fight no matter the circumstances, even though we’re facing some adversity right now, I believe that’s the choice we’re going to make.”

The Patriots and Jets are set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

