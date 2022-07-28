Patriots Coaching Confusion? Mac Jones Praises Collaboration

FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is happy to be back in the saddle.

Following an impressive rookie campaign, New England’s second-year signal caller has taken the proper steps to improve both physically and mentally. He not only sought out measures to increase his velocity, but also methods to build upon his accuracy in various spots on the field. Those preparations involved his confirmation of working with noted quarterback optimization expert Tom House, and adopting a healthier diet and sleep regimen.

In addition to avoiding the dreaded ‘sophomore slump,’ Jones faces a notable hurdle when it comes to forming a synergy with his offensive coaching staff. With former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones is now taking his cues from a pair of first-year offensive assistants: quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and offensive line coach Matt Patricia.

Despite their having thin resumes when it comes to coaching on the offensive side of the ball, Jones is beginning to develop a solid working relationship with Judge, as well as Patricia. During Wednesday’s training camp practice, he demonstrated accuracy, command and added strength on nearly all of his throws. Jones connected with receivers DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor in tight windows; with the 23-year-old quarterback often leading his receivers to their mark.

While Jones realizes that his efforts are being rewarded through his play on the field, he also gives credit to his coaches for bringing collaborative energy to the table. In fact, he praised Patricia’s insight combined with that of head coach Bill Belichick, when speaking to reporters following the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice:

“I think obviously Coach Belichick's done a great job kind of explaining exactly what we want to do as an offense,” Jones said. “Matty P [Patricia] has seen so many different defenses along with Coach Belichick, so it's like they combine their knowledge of how to attack the defense. That's something that's really stood out to me.”

Jones has also been working closely with Judge. As a former quarterback, the ex-New York Giants coach has the qualifications to bring valuable coaching insight in all areas of the offense, while possessing a strong knowledge of the system. As such, Judge’s experience should lend some stability to a young, potentially productive offense led by Jones.

Though formal duties have yet to be assigned, Patricia seems to have the inside track to be the Pats’ primary play director in 2022. He has been calling plays during the early stages of preparation for 2022; frequently by walkie-talkie. As fans and media alike continue to stoke the flames of concern regarding that fact, Jones seems unfazed by the identity of the Patriots offensive play caller.

“I think plays are plays regardless of who's telling you what the play is,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “You just listen for the formation, you know all that stuff in the play and then you execute the play. There is a rhythm to it and they all have good rhythm in their meetings and talking through the plays, 'alright you start here, we go here.’ So everyone is having an open conversation, which is important. At the end of the day, we take the coaching they're giving us … whether that's fundamentals or scheme or reads, and we apply it out here.”