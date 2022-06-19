Patriots Pre-Training Camp Depth Chart: OFFENSE

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are entering the 2022 NFL season with hopes of building on a promising, yet unfulfilling performance in 2021.

Led by quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots began 2–4 last season. However, the team won eight of their next 11 games and finished with a 10–7 record to secure a playoff berth, after a one year postseason absence. In their first wild card appearance under head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots were defeated 47-17 by their division-rival Buffalo Bills.

While New England’s offensive prognosis is largely dependent on Jones' progression, there are a number of other factors at hand. Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Patriots fate in 2022 is the identity of the offensive play caller. With the departure of former offensive coordinator [and new Las Vegas Raiders head coach] Josh McDaniels, the play calling duties are expected to be placed in the hands of both Joe Judge or Matt Patricia — with Patricia reportedly a bit of the lead in getting the job.

In the wake of several roster additions and subtractions, the Patriots will look to all methods of evaluation to make notable decisions in the coming weeks and months heading into the 2022 season.

As such, here is a look at New England’s various offensive depth charts as the team enters a six-week hiatus prior to the start of training camp July 27 in Foxboro.

**(R) = Rookie

QUARTERBACKS

Starter: Mac Jones

Reserves: Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe (R)

Jones performed well at the helm in his rookie season. The 23-year-old led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. Despite some late-season struggles, he regularly maintained his poise, his focus and his drive to constantly improve. Those qualities will continue to make him the ideal steward of New England’s timing-based passing game, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. With veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe rounding out the depth chart, New England is likely to roster three quarterbacks in 2022.

RUNNING BACKS

Starter: Damien Harris

Reserves: James White, J.J. Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong (R), Kevin Harris (R)

Despite a season-ending subluxation of the hip suffered by James White in Week Three, New England ran the ball efficiently in 2021. The Patriots finished eighth in the NFL in rushing, while feature back Damien Harris was tied for second in the league with 15 rushing touchdowns. As a rookie, Stevenson proved himself to be a valuable contributor, both in the present and future, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris each bring a coveted skill set to the Pats corps of rushers, and will compete with Taylor for an active roster spot for the upcoming season.

TIGHT ENDS

Starters: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

Reserves: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Matt Sokol

While many expected the Patriots to heavily incorporate two tight-end sets into their offense in 2021, it was not the case. In fact, Henry and Smith spent only a fraction of their snaps on the field together; just 18.6 percent of its offensive snaps. Henry established himself as the more statistically productive of the pair, tying for the league lead at the position with a career-high nine touchdown receptions. Smith was slowly phased into the offense, being used primarily as a blocker. Despite the tandem falling short of expectations, the Patriots look to be set at tight end for the foreseeable future.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Starters: DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne

Reserves: N’Keal Harry, Tre Nixon, Matthew Slater, Nelson Agholor, Malcolm Perry, Kristian Wilkerson, Ty Montgomery, Tyquan Thornton (R)

New England’s wide receivers were among the most maligned positional groupings on the team. However, the unit performed well-enough to provide hope at the position heading into 2022. Meyers led all receivers in yards with 866, while Bourne topped the leaderboard in touchdown receptions with five. Agholor has the ability to be a vertical threat, and should improve in his second year with the team. New England took a significant step toward upgrading their pass-catching corps via trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire DeVante Parker. Fellow offseason acquisition Ty Montgomery, as well as minicamp standout Tre Nixon could be dark horse candidates to significantly contribute to the Pats offense. The team also drafted rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton of Baylor, who will infuse a great deal of speed along the perimeter.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Starters: LT Isaish Wynn, LG Cole Strange (R), C David Andrews, RG Michael Onwenu, RT Trent Brown

Reserves: Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant, James Ferentz, Drew Desjarlais, William Sherman, Arlington Hambright, Darryl Williams, Chasen Hines (R), Andrew Stueber (R), Kody Russey (R)

Despite spending all but three week-one snaps on the sidelines with a calf injury, Brown turned in a stellar 2021 season at right tackle upon his return to action in November. Still, his absence created some continuity issues on the line, leading to a bit of reshuffling. Despite occasional struggles, Wynn performed well at left tackle. Per usual, Andrews was both productive and reliable as the Pats’ perennial ‘man in the middle.’ Onwenu was relegated to a reserve role, seeing the majority of his snaps as a ‘jumbo tight end.’ However, he is expected to return to a starting role in 2022 at right guard. Based on his usage during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, rookie Cole Strange seems poised to plug into the starting lineup at left guard. Still, the most interesting positional battle along the o-line may be among the reserves, which New England boasts some of the most impressive depth in the league.