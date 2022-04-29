On Stranger Tides: Patriots’ Cole Strange Must Navigate Troubled Waters

In his introductory conference call with members of the New England media, the Pats newly-minted first round draft choice declares that he “cannot wait” to get to work.

While the consensus throughout regional social media may tell a different tale, soon-to-be rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange seems to fit quite well with the New England Patriots.

Having been chosen 29th in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chattanooga product will inevitably be saddled with great responsibility, as well as great scrutiny. After all, the prevailing expert opinions [offered in less than 280 characters] paint a murky mural of Strange being a regrettable choice by the Pats … before he takes the field for a single snap.

To be fair, few have criticized the player, himself — with most citing Strange’s strength and versatility as assets for New England’s offensive line. Rather, the vitriol seems to be hurled toward head coach Bill Belichick and the front office for leaving seemingly more dynamic talent at positions of need on the board.

As an 18th century pirate may ask: “Did they, now?”

It may be too early to tell.

Still, what appears to be evident from the onset is that Strange possesses the determination and temerity to prove his doubters wrong.

“As far as strengths go, you know, I'm confident in my abilities overall as an offensive lineman,” Strange told reporters shortly after his selection via conference call. “ But I guess I would say my mentality and just the fact that I do everything I can to contribute to the team and make sure that I can just add to the culture in a winning way as much as possible.”

With the Patriots feeling the void at left guard after the departures of Joe Thuney in 2021 and Ted Karras this offseason, Strange should be a welcomed addition to the Pats line. Though he has experience at guard, he has the versatility to fill in at center, as well as tackle.

Strange is a tenacious run-blocker with the quickness to generate sudden impact on power runs. He has also displayed an ability to seal defenders on zone runs. He has outstanding upper-body strength, as well as the large hands necessary to grasp defenders in pass protection. In addition to his size, he has fluid movement to mirror his opponent, as well as to recover when he struggles with a defender.

This should be music to the ears of the Patriots, especially quarterback Mac Jones. Despite a stellar rookie campaign, Jones most often struggled in 2021 when opposing defenses attempted to confuse the Pats’ quarterback by deploying strategically placed blitzes from the second and third level of the defense. With a complete, healthy offensive line, the task of protecting Jones against such an attack becomes a bit easier. It also takes a little grit — a trait which Strange exudes.

“I would say my playing style is aggressive and relentless,” Strange told reporters. I've kind of held this stance and this thought process from the very beginning. No matter where I got drafted or where I got picked, I was going to push the exact same way with the same chip on my shoulder that I've always had. I know that this is just the beginning and whenever I get there, I'm going to have to put in a lot of work.”

Though Strange has drawn comparisons to former Patriots guard Logan Mankins [who was also a lineman drafted by New England in the first round, after receiving a Round 2+ pre-draft grade], he is intently focused on being the best he can be. That process starts by simply being himself.

“I guess I've always kind of just wanted to play my own game and make it to where people are saying, ‘I'd love to be able to play like Cole Strange,’ you know?” Strange remarked. “I guess I've never really looked at anyone else and wanted to emulate what they do. I wanted to create my own way of playing, which I would say is just aggressive and trying to play nasty and I feel like how the game of football is supposed to be played.”

As Strange and the Patriots head toward the start of the 2022 season, the former collegiate senior captain and first-team FCS All-American realizes that his task will difficult. However, he firmly believes that he is the right player in the right place.

“It means everything, Strange said of being selected by New England. “Coach Belichick's probably the greatest coach there's ever been and I don't have enough positive things to say, and I can't tell you how excited I am to be a Patriot, I really can't. I'll tell you I just can't wait to get up there and start playing and practicing. I cannot wait.”

Much like the waters of the North Atlantic, playing for the Patriots can be choppy and rough when it comes to the court of fandom opinion. Luckily for Strange, his experience as a ‘captain’ who knows those waters will serve him well in New England.