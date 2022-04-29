Strange Comparison: Is Patriots Pick Next Logan Mankins or Ted Karras?

In Bill we trust?

Depending on how you answer that question, the New England Patriots either discovered gold in the next Logan Mankins or wasted precious resources on the next Ted Karras.

The selection of Chattanooga's Cole Strange was the most controversial pick during Day 1 of the NFL Draft. It prompted criticism from fans and even mock ridicule from the Los Angeles Rams, who scoffed that they thought the player New England took at No. 29 would have been available at No. 104.

It's not that the Patriots selected Strange, but more so when they picked him.

No one is suggesting Strange can't play at this level, despite making 44 starts at a small college previously known only for spawning a receiver named Terrell Owens. In fact, Strange is a perfect fit at One Patriot Place. Physically gifted. Tough. Smart. Culture character. And, yes, fills the immediate need for a starting left guard.

One of the few analysts that crowed over the pick, ESPN's Louis Riddick lauded Strange for being "an old-school, hard-nosed football player who doesn't wear gloves and still sports the T crossbar facemask."

Belichick has drafted at least one offensive linemen for nine consecutive years. He knows what he wants. But this time, did he screw up when he wanted it?

Karras was a solid starter during his two stints in Foxboro, but obviously the Patriots felt the need for an upgrade as they let him walk in free agency to the Bengals. Mankins, meanwhile, arrived from Fresno State in 2005 and ultimately made seven Pro Bowls and a spot on the NFL 2010's All-Decade Team.

Karras was a 6th-round pick; Mankins a No. 32 reach. Strange's career will likely fall somewhere in the middle. Which is fine, until you realize what else the Patriots could have had.

As in - a talented cornerback at No. 21 and Strange at No. 54?

After trading up to New England's No. 21 pick, the Chiefs selected cornerback Trent McDuffie. Sounds pretty good, especially considering the Patriots lost J.C. Jackson in free agency and will this season now have to chase around AFC receivers Stefon Diggs (Bills), Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) and Garrett Wilson (Jets). Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam was also available when New England picked at No. 29.

With teams like the Rams and experts such as Mel Kiper putting a second- or even third-round grade on Strange, the Patriots' perceived "value" of acquiring two extra picks (Nos. 94 and 121) from the Chiefs is diluted, if not negated.

Then again, Belichick hasn't won six Super Bowls by falling asleep at the wheel.

Earlier this offseason he traded veteran starting guard Shaq Mason and the remaining two years of his salary. In return, he received potentially five years of Strange and three draft picks (third-, fourth- and fifth-rounder).

Bottom line: Conventional wisdom and "experts" be damned, Patriots gonna Patriot.

In Bill we trust?