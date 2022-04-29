Patriots 2022 Offensive Line: Where Does Strange Fit?

The New England Patriots offensive line will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized areas of the roster heading into the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

FOLLOW EVERY PATRIOTS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

Having selected Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many more eyes will be focused on the line and its performance.

In the wake of losing starting left guard Ted Karras (via free agency) and starting right guard Shaq Mason (through a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), the Pats face several questions surrounding the unit whose primary duty will be to provide protection for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

In addition to their personnel losses, the team will also be without the services of former offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, who will be joining Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. As such, the line’s coaching duties are expected to fall upon longtime Bill Belichick assistant, Matt Patricia.

With their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft less now in the books, here is a look at the expected, and rebooted Patriots offensive line grouping for 2022.

Cred: OLTNEWS Isaiah Wynn Michael Onwenu Credit: Getty ImagesCopyright: 2020 Maddie Malhotra David Andrews

Isaiah Wynn, Left Tackle

In 2022, Wynn will enter the final year of his rookie contract, hitting the Patriots’ books with a salary cap number of $10.4 million. New England exercised the fifth-year option in his deal last spring. While making such a move would usually indicate a team’s intention to retain his services, at least for the duration of his contract, Wynn’s case is a curious one as it relates to New England’s best interests. When healthy, Wynn is one of the more fundamentally sound left tackles in the NFL.

Despite the occasional breakdown in protection, Wynn performed reasonably well in 2021, making 15 starts during the regular season. He finished fifth on the team’s offensive unit, having taken 915 (82.8 percent) of their snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn allowed six sacks and five quarterback hits, earning an overall grade of 74.9. He was also flagged for penalties nine times throughout the season. While some have considered Wynn’s roster spot as suspect for 2022, his presence at left tackle seems to be a safe bet for the upcoming season.

Cole Strange, Left Guard

Strange is a versatile offensive lineman who has seemingly parlayed a strong showing at the 2022 Senior Bowl [along with a solid test at the NFL Scouting Combine] into a starting spot along New England’s offensive line. Strange is a tenacious run-blocker with the quickness to generate sudden impact on power runs. He has also displayed an ability to seal defenders on zone runs. He has outstanding upper-body strength, as well as the large hands necessary to grasp defenders in pass protection. In addition to his size, he has fluid movement to mirror his opponent, as well as to recover when he struggles with a defender.

With the Patriots feeling the void at left guard, after the departures of Joe Thuney in 2021 and Ted Karras this offseason, Strange should be a welcomed addition to the Pats line. Though he has experience at guard, Strange has the versatility to fill in at center, as well as tackle.

David Andrews, Center

Amidst reports that Andrews would be testing the free agent waters last offseason, the beloved offensive line captain ultimately returned to Foxboro by signing a four-year, $19 million contract, on which he has three years remaining. The 29-year-old continued to show his prowess as one of the league’s best interior offensive linemen, allowing just one sack in 610 pass-blocking snaps. He finished 2021 as Pro Football Focus’s fifth-highest-graded center. Though he was a regular on the Patriots practice report [listed with a shoulder injury] Andrews started every game and played a team-high 98.6% of offensive snaps. Andrews played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 16 of their 18 games, including a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend. However, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he has played so far, is made by the leadership and perseverance he embodies each and every day. Whether it be on the field, or in the locker room, Andrews leads by example and plays his role as assigned to the best of his ability. Despite having offseason surgery, Andrews is expected to be ready to begin training camp.

Trent Brown Cole Strange Photo Cred: Winslow Townson/Associated Press Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, Mac Jones

Michael Onwenu, Right Guard

At his best, Onwenu has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block. Though he was one of the Patriots most prolific offensive linemen in 2020, Onwenu spent a great deal of the season aligning as a ‘jumbo tight end.’ At 6-foot-3, 350-pounds, the term took on a whole new meaning in 2021. When called upon to line up outside the tackle, Onwenu proved to be a surprisingly versatile player. Though making the move to a blocking tight end was a big challenge, he was able to use the opportunity to deepen his on-field savvy by working with multiple coaches on the Patriots staff. The 24-year-old may have seen a reduction in snaps as a result of the switch. Onwenu was thought to be the primary choice to replace Karras at left guard. However, having played right guard at the University of Michigan, he may slot into that position for 2022. It also would not be a surprise to occasionally hear “No. 71 is eligible” via public address in a handful of New England’s 2022 contests.

Trent Brown, Right Tackle

Just seven snaps into New England’s 2021 season-opener (September 12) versus the Miami Dolphins, the Pro-Bowl tackle exited the game due to a calf strain. After spending the next few weeks as a game-day inactive, Brown was placed on injured reserve on October 9. In Brown’s absence, the Patriots struggled to find both productivity and consistency along the offensive line. New England has started swing linemen Yasir Durant and Justin Herron, with both James Ferentz and Ted Karras playing reserve roles, as well. The performance of the line suffered as a result. Brown made his return in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. In doing so, he reclaimed his starting spot at right tackle. Brown would play in nine 2021 regular season games, as well as New England’s playoff loss in Buffalo In total, he was on the field for a combined 553 out of 1,169 offensive snaps (47.3%) but rarely left the field when healthy. When healthy, Brown is among the league’s top talents at offensive tackle. Upon Brown’s return, the line stabilized and provided rookie quarterback Mac Jones with greater protection than they had earlier in the season. Brown also was instrumental in increasing the Pats output in both ground yardage, and overall offensive yardage.