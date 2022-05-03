Not So Fast: Why Critics Are So Quick to Rip Patriots Drafting of Tyquan Thornton?

Although considered a "reach' pick, there's much to like about the upside of what Tyquan Thornton brings to the Patriots' offense

Everyone is going to have an opinion of a certain draft class. The general narrative of what the New England Patriots did draft weekend isn't positive.

The Patriots added two hopeful starters early to their roster starting with Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange. Considered to be a reach by many, New England double-dipped in that category a round later, taking Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Several scouts have told PatriotsCountry.com that Thornton received a Day 3 grade on most big boards. One scout believes the Patriots could have landed him in the fourth round and still added another high-volume receiver to pair with him over time.

Two talented players, make no mistake. But two talented players that many believe wouldn't have been drafted in the Top 50 if not for Bill Belichick.

Tyquan Thornton Tyquan Thornton Tyquan Thornton

Thornton now joins former Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker as part of the new offensive personnel to work with second-year passer Mac Jones. When healthy, Parker wins with size, ball skills and the ability to out-muscle an opponent on contested catches.

The rookie? He wins with speed. Lots of it.

Thornton ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at this year's combine, ranking him the fastest wideout in this year's class. The speed put Thornton in the 98th percentile for receiver 40 times at the combine and makes him the fastest timed speed of any receiver drafted by Bill Belichick during his 20-plus seasons in New England.

Is that enough to help Jones win right away?

Adding Thornton does address a weakness. New England needed a vertical option this offseason after Jones was limited to more dump passes or intermediate throws. As a rookie, he finished 14th among passers in yards per passing attempt, averaging 7.3 yards per play.

New England should be more dynamic in the aspect of extending plays downfield. Adding Parker gives Jones a stable No. 1 option and consistent target if he can remain healthy during a 17-game season. It's not as if Jones is limited at receiver as well.

The Patriots re-signed Jakobi Meyers and still have Nelson Agholor, N'Keal Harry and Kendrick Bourne on the roster. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith should be in for stronger campaigns with another year in the system, and the Patriots drafted two more running backs in South Dakota State's Pierre Strong and South Carolina's Kevin Harris.

Again, the focal point is on Thornton due to his draft location. He knows speed is something that should help him translate to the pros, telling reporters his strides have come natural since he was a young track star.

“I was always quite a speedster growing up,” Thornton said. “My first year running track, I won the Junior Olympics with, like, I ain’t going to say much training. So, I was just naturally fast. I was kind of like a long strider.”

Tyquan Thornton Tyquan Thornton Tyquan Thornton

If production matters to Belichick, Thornton picked a good time for a breakout season. His best year came last fall when he started all 14 games and recorded a team-high 62 receptions for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for scores.

Thornton said he models his game after Las Vegas Raiders' receiver Davante Adams, using his speed and change of direction win at the top of the route by creating separation against defensive backs. He also has expressed his excitement in playing with Jones, calling his a "stud" after his 10-7 rookie campaign.

"He plays at a high level," Thornton said. "He’s a great quarterback. I’m excited to get to work with him.”

The rest of the league could have its doubts on Thornton being that high of a selection, but never say never at a Belchick selection. The worldly track speed adds another element to the Patriots' passing attack.

The production simply needs to match the draft selection for the pick to viewed positively this time next spring.