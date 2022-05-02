Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Premature Pick: Patriots Select Army Edge Rusher in (Very) Early 2023 Mock Draft

PFF's way-too-early 2023 mock draft has the New England Patriots selecting a distinctly Belichick-like defender.

In the words of Happy Gilmore, "364 more days until next year's hockey tryouts." In that spirit, Pro Football Focus has already released its first 2023 NFL mock draft.

Yes, already. The New England Patriots' surprising pick of Cole Strange is still smoldering. Nonetheless, with the 15th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft the Patriots select ... 

Army edge rusher Andre Carter II.

If selected with the 15th pick, Carter would be the highest-drafted service academy player since 1998. Of course, given head coach Bill Belichick's ties to Navy, there is a chance Carter is already on his radar.

Army_UMass_2021_80650

Andre Carter II

usa_today_16778678.0

Andre Carter II

img_17402144.jpg

Andre Carter II

Importantly, the PFF mock draft has the Patriots selecting in the middle of the draft, implying a predicted regression for the team. The last time New England selected high in the draft was during the 2021 draft, during which the Patriots selected franchise quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th pick. With narratives surrounding New England's weaker 2022 draft, it comes as no shock that PFF believes the team will finish with a poorer record. However, should the team own pick 15 again in the 2023 draft, Carter would offer significant promise.

Carter is a 6-7 260-pound behemoth who operates primarily as an outside linebacker. His film demonstrates superior athleticism as he consistently outmuscled and/or outran offensive tackles when pass-rushing from a two-point stance. As a sophomore, Carter posted an impressive 14.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss during the 2021 college football season, lending him the second-highest sack total in the entirety of FBS. For his production, Carter was also named to the Associated Press All-American Third Team. 

Patriots LB Josh Uche

Josh Uche

What to Know About Patriots' 3rd Round Pick, LB Anfernee Jennings

Anfernee Jennings

Patriots LB Matt Judon

Matthew Judon

As a Patriot, Carter would join a crowded room of linebackers and edge defenders. With a combination of young and agile greenhorns such as Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, and Ronnie Perkins, and older, stronger defenders such as Deatrich Wise Jr. and Matthew Judon, it is difficult to project Carter's hypothetical immediate fit in the New England defense. However, with the Patriots defense requiring versatility and speed from its second-level defenders, it's hard to not see Carter as someone who could be a strong fit.

