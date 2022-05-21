Skip to main content

Sneak Preview: Patriots Release First 2022 'Football' Video

The season is still four months away, but the hype surrounding the Patriots has already begun.

Despite the "Start It Up" title, there's no hint of the Rolling Stones. No dramatic Hard Knocks narration by Liev Schreiber. Not even helmets or pads.

Nonetheless, the video produced and put out by the New England Patriots social media team this week is the closest we'll get to football for a while so let's devour all 21 glorious seconds.

With free agency and the NFL Draft and now voluntary workouts and next week's OTAs, next season finally feels like this season.

New England began its voluntary offseason workout program at the end of April and the video highlights some of the players - old and new - running generic drills and plays. But it is football. Patriots football.

Patriots - Edelman Belichick

Bill and Julian

Mac Jones devotees

Patriots - Peppers

Jabrill Peppers

In an offseason in which the team's draft and free agency have been panned and their new offensive coaches are struggling to fit in, it's nice to ingest some positive vibes. After all, Mac Jones returns for a promising second season and he'll have more weapons and protection this season with first-round pick Cole Strange, speedy receiver Tyquan Thornton and rookie running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. On defense the Patriots should be both more experienced with the additions of Malcolm Butler and Jabrill Peppers and the drafting of athletically gifted newcomers Marcus and Jack Jones.

Fans ready for new season

Patriots - Rookie Sleepers

New England's next star?

Nelson Agholor

The Patriots' mandatory minicamp starts June 7. They commence training camp at Gillette Stadium July 28. And their first preseason game - against familiar foe the New York Giants - is Aug. 11.

Until then, New England's short, sweet hype video is football. 

