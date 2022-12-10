Jalen Mills, Jakobi Meyers Status Revealed: Patriots-Cardinals Injury Report

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 14 matchup in Glendale.

The Pats and the Cards are set to square off on Monday night, Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.

While the status of New England’s pair of starting left tackles remains in question, a key piece of their secondary will not suit up against Arizona.

Here is Saturday afternoon’s full report, along with its potential implications for Monday night.

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-6)

OUT

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

DOUBTFUL

RB Damien Harris, Thigh (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Brown, Illness (LP)

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back (LP)

What it means for the Patriots:

Having missed the week’s slate of practices, it should come as little surprise that Meyers, Mills and Wynn have been ruled out in advance of New England’s Monday night matchup with the Cardinals.

Meyers remains in concussion protocol, this making him unavailable for Week 14. The 26-year-old has arguably been the Pats most reliable pass-catcher this season, leading the team both in receiving yards (593) and three touchdowns. For an offense seeking to find its rhythm in a near must-win situation, losing a receiver of Meyers’ ability is less-than ideal for Mac Jones and the Pats. In his absence, New England will lean on wideouts DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton on the perimeter, with Kendrick Bourne likely to see time out of the slot.

Though Meyers may be the most high-profile Patriot to be sidelined against Arizona, Mills’ absence may be equally significant. Cardinals star wideout DeAndre Hopkins has the potential of being a nightmarish cover for the Patriots secondary. With Mills out, the Pats will look to the trio of Joneses in the veteran Jonathan, and rookies Jack and Marcus to lock down the defensive backfield. Still, Mills coverage abilities and route knowledge will be sorely missed. Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade will serve as depth options, while recently-signed rookie defensive back Quandre Mosely could be an option for elevation via the practice squad.

New England’s depth at tackle will be severely tested as three potential starters at questionable, at best, to suit up in Glendale. Though Wynn has officially been ruled out, both Brown and Cajuste (the team’s preferred, would-be starters) were listed as questionable. Regardless of their status, reserves James Ferentz and Conor McDermott will once again be in line for an extensive workload.

Harris was listed as doubtful with a thigh injury, having been missing from both the practice and game fields since the team’s Week 12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. The Alabama product has logged 383 rushing yards, 75 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His absence ensures a great deal of time on the field for second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-8)

OUT

OL Rashaad Coward, Chest (DNP)

WR Rondale Moore, Groin (DNP)

CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Zach Allen, Illness (DNP)

DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Back (LP)

S Charles Washington, Chest (LP)

What it means for the Cardinals:

Arizona’s most notable absence continues to be cornerback, Byron Murphy, arguably their best player at the position. He has missed the last three games with a back injury. In his absence, Antonio Hamilton should take his spot on the left side, opposite Marco Wilson on the right. Safeties Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker will join reserve corner Trayvon Mullen to round out the secondary.

