One Big Return, 4 Remain Absent: Patriots-Cardinals Injury Report

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had a sizable return for their penultimate practice session in preparation for the team’s Week 14 contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown back on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Friday, as one of six players listed with a designation by the club.

Here is Friday’s full report, along with its potential implications for 8:15 p.m. ET. kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Trent Brown, Illness

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

What it means for the Patriots:

While New England listed the same six players from Thursday’s report on Friday’s offering, Brown was the only one to change his designation. His return to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, is a good news for the Patriots, who are in dire need of depth along the offensive line, particularly at tackle. Swing tackle Yodny Cajuste was a limited participant for the second straight day. If both Brown and Cajuste are capable of suiting up on Monday night, they would be the Pats likely starters, with reserve Conor McDermott providing depth at the position.

Despite Brown’s return, the Patriots still had to account for the absence of four key contributors in Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers, Jalen Mills and Isaiah Wynn. With the possible exception of Meyers (who remains in concussion protocol), each of the aforementioned Pats still have a chance to play in Week 14. However, with only one practice remaining until the team’s departure for the southwest, it is looking more probable that New England will be without their services against Arizona. As such, it will take a full team effort to adequately compensate for each of their absences.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Rashaad Coward, Chest

WR Rondale Moore, Groin

CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Trysten Hill, Hamstring

DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Back

S Charles Washington, Chest

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Greg Dortch, Thumb

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Illness

What it means for the Cardinals:

Just one day removed from being sidelined due to illness, Cardinals top wideout DeAndre Hopkins returned to full participant status on Friday. His return to the field all but confirmed his ability to play on Monday night, meaning the Pats secondary (perhaps minus Jalen Mills) will have their hands full in hoping to contain him.

Arizona’s most notable absence continues to be cornerback, Byron Murphy, arguably their best player at the position. He has missed the last three games with a back injury. If he is unable to go, Antonio Hamilton should take his spot on the left side, opposite Marco Wilson on the right. Safeties Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker will join reserve corner Trayvon Mullen to round out the secondary.

