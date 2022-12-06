Patriots Sign Versatile Rookie CB Quandre Mosley To Practice Squad

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have filled the last remaining spot on their practice squad.

The team announced the signing of rookie defensive back Quandre Mosely to their scout team on Monday. The 23-year-old had previously visited New England for a free-agent workout in October.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Mosely played two seasons at Eastern Arizona College before transferring to the University of Kentucky in 2019. He appeared in 36 total games (making four starts), recording 69 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, 10 passes-defensed, and three interceptions, one of which was returned 38-yards for a touchdown, while alternating between safety and cornerback.

Mosely’s size and versatility made him an interesting prospect heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. At 6-2, 195-pounds, he provided a solid blend of size and athleticism. At Kentucky’s pro day, he ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash and posted a vertical jump of 36 inches.

Despite going undrafted in April, Mosely spent training camp with the Dallas Cowboys before being waived at the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline. Following his time in Dallas, the cornerback made subsequent stops on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was released from the latter scout team last week.

Not only does Mosely’s signing complete the Pats practice squad, he also becomes its only cornerback. New England is currently carrying six cornerbacks on their active roster in Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.

The Patriots return to the practice fields on Tuesday to begin preparations for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Monday night Dec. 12. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.