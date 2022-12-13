Patriots-Cardinals: Arizona QB Kyler Murray Exits With Knee Injury

The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals are underway in their Week 14 matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

However, the Cardinals will apparently be without the services of their starting quarterback.

In the third play from scrimmage, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was attempting to scramble for a first down. Murray's leg appeared to buckle before he reached Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. He immediately went to the ground and was attended to on the field by Arizona's training staff.

Murray was carted off the field, with a towel draped over his head.

Replacing him is Colt McCoy, who recently guided the Cards to a win over the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy has seen action this season having completed 50 passes for 465 yards with an interception and a touchdown. He immediately went 3 of 4 for 34 yards. The Cardinals attempted to put three points on the board in their opening drive yet failed to do so. Kicker Matt Prater missed a 50-yard field goal attempt, giving the ball back to New England.

The Cardinals are officially listing Murray with a knee injury, while declaring him questionable to return.

The Patriots and Cardinals are scoreless with just over nine minutes remaining in the first quarter.

