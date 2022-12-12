Jakobi Meyers, Damien Harris OUT: Patriots-Cardinals Inactives

The New England Patriots are set for a Monday night matchup with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Cardinals have released their lists of inactives:

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

WR Jakobi Meyers

T Isaiah Wynn

CB Jalen Mills

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Damien Harris

LB Cameron McGrone

DT Sam Roberts

What it means for New England:

In an effort to bolster the second level of their defense, the Patriots have elevated linebackers Jamie Collins and Cameron McGrone for Week 14. Despite his temporary promotion, McGrone will be inactive against Arizona.

Meyers remains in concussion protocol, this making him unavailable for Week 14. The 26-year-old has arguably been the Pats most reliable pass-catcher this season, leading the team both in receiving yards (593) and three touchdowns. For an offense seeking to find its rhythm in a near must-win situation, losing a receiver of Meyers’ ability is less-than ideal for Mac Jones and the Pats. In his absence, New England will lean on wideouts DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton on the perimeter, with Kendrick Bourne likely to see time out of the slot.

Though Meyers may be the most high-profile Patriot to be sidelined against Arizona, Mills’ absence may be equally significant. Cardinals star wideout DeAndre Hopkins has the potential of being a nightmarish cover for the Patriots secondary. With Mills out, the Pats will look to the trio of Joneses in the veteran Jonathan, and rookies Jack and Marcus to lock down the defensive backfield. Still, Mills coverage abilities and route knowledge will be sorely missed. Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade will serve as depth options.

CARDINALS INACTIVES:

OL Rashaad Coward

WR Rondale Moore

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

QB Trace McSorley

S Charles Washington

LB Jesse Luketa

What it means for Arizona:

Arizona’s most notable absence continues to be cornerback, Byron Murphy, arguably their best player at the position. He has missed the last three games with a back injury. In his absence, Antonio Hamilton should take his spot on the left side, opposite Marco Wilson on the right. Safeties Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker will join reserve corner Trayvon Mullen to round out the secondary.

