2 Folk FGs Keep Patriots Close at Halftime, Trail Ravens 14-13

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are looking to improve to 2-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 10 passes for 142 yards with one rushing touchdown in the first half.

DeVante Parker led all receivers with two catches for 71 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson was New England’s leading rusher with six carries for 46 yards.

Still, it would be the Ravens to strike first on the final Sunday in September.

After holding Baltimore to a three-and-out on their opening drive, quarterback Lamar Jackson lead the Birds on an 11-play, 69-yard drive. Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews on four receptions, totaling 39 yards including a five-yard touchdown catch.

New England earned its first points of the afternoon on a 35-yard field goal from kicker Nick Folk. Not only did Folk’s kick cap a seven-play, 62-yard drive, it also set a new NFL record. The 37-year-old now holds the league’s all-time mark for consecutive field goals made from inside the 50-yard line with 57.

The Pats seemed poised to find the end zone on their third offensive drive of the game. starting at their own 41-yard line, Jones led the Pats 26-yard in seven plays. The drive included an impressive 14-yard connection from Jones to receiver Nelson Agholor. However, New England was unable to capitalize. Though receiver Kendrick Bourne would make the catch on 4th and 3 at the Baltimore 33, it was short of the sticks. The Pats would turn the ball over on downs.

However, New England would not miss their second scoring chance. In fact, they even got some help from their defense in doing so. On 3rd and 16 from their own 27 yard-line, Jackson attempted to find receiver Rashod Bateman on a deep right pass. However, he was intercepted by Pats cornerback Jonathan Jones, who returned the pick for 15-yards. Jones would proceed to lead the Pats 32 yards on six plays, capping the scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown run; the first rushing touchdown of his career.

Jackson and the Ravens would earn their final points of the half, connecting with Andrews for their second touchdown collaboration of the afternoon. Jackson capped a nine play, 75-yard drive with a 16-yard scoring strike to Andrews.

The Pats would cut their halftime deficit to one point, with a five-play, 43-yard drive, capped by a 50-yard field goal from Nick Folk.

Patriots Player of the Half:

Patriots defenisve end Deatrich Wise, Jr. has been the defensive star for New England in the first half. Wise compiled five total tackles (four of which were for loss) and was credited with three sacks on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Honoring Vince:

Just one day removed form his induction ceremony into the Patriots Hall of Fame, former Pats defenisve tackle Vince Wilfork was honored at halftime. The two-time Super Bowl champion was honored as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The second half is set to kick off shortly, with the Patriots set to possess the ball first from Gillette Stadium.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots