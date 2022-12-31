Patriots Bill Belichick Refuses to Get Hands 'Dirty' With Maligned QB Mac Jones

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been surprisingly noncommittal when asked about the recent on-field conduct of starting quarterback Mac Jones.

FOXBORO — In the immortal words of Don Henley, “We all know that crap is king … give us dirty laundry.”

Sadly, the word ‘dirty’ has become a common adjective this week when describing New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The 24-year-old Pats starting quarterback has found himself at the center of a firestorm surrounding his controversial slide-block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the team’s Week 16 loss at Gillette Stadium.

While everyone seems to have an opinion on Jones being a ‘dirty player’ Patriots coach Bill Belichick was not about to add ammunition to the barrage.

“Yeah, I'm not going to sit up here and comment about that,” Belichick said when asked about the criticism surrounding Jones. “Right now, my focus is on the Miami Dolphins. It’s not on some other game, some other play, some other year, what somebody else said or didn’t say. We’re trying to get ready for the Dolphins. And so, that’s where it’s at. So, honestly, I don’t even think about those things.”

Despite Belichick’s refusal to engage in the badinage, Jones continues to be maligned by fans and media alike, Jones has also drawn the ire of current and former players, as well as several analysts.

Perhaps most costly to Jones (pun intended), was the $11,139 restitution he paid for his block below Apple’s waist. Having taken place after a change of possession, Jones’ action was deemed to be a violation of NFL rules.

Though his coach has been reluctant to provide him with validation, the Alabama was clear that his concern rests with his coaches and teammates.

“Everyone has an opinion and the biggest thing for me is to focus on being the best teammate I can be and earning the respect of the people in this building and the people I care about,” said Jones. “Of course I have respect for everyone in the league. It takes a lot to get into this league. There are really good players out there and we all play hard and try to win.”

In that vein, the Patriots team captain is eager to deflect the attenuation away from his reputation and onto New England’s New Years Day matchup with the Miami Dolphins. With their playoff aspirations hanging in the balance, Jones knows that the Patriots must be united in strategy and execution to have any chance of defeating a Dolphins team which provides several challenges on both sides of the ball.

“I’m excited about the opportunity this week," Jones said. Obviously a great team to play against. Another opportunity, you don’t know how many more you’ll get with this group of guys. That’s what it’s about, the players in our dressing room and on our team. Excited, great day of training today [Thursday] and obviously need to build on that and build on these days.”

As for Belichick, he is equally as anxious to concentrate on the Dolphins. However, the ‘HC of the NEP’ was also quick to advise that his his relationship with Jones should not be defined by a sound byte. He shared that sentiment in an interesting exchange with reporters on Friday morning.

“Yeah, I have a good relationship with all the players. I talk to all the players,” Belichick said in a stern tone. “I talk to the team every day. I talk to players individually on an as-needed basis or anything that’s relevant.

“I feel comfortable with my relationship with every player, every coach, every staff member — if that’s what you’re asking,” Belichick continued. “I feel very comfortable with every one of them. So, that’s what I base it on, not what somebody else thinks or what somebody else says.”

When asked if his reticence on offering a “yes or no” answer to the question of whether his starting quarterback is a “dirty player,” Belichick was typically terse, yet deliberate in his response.

“I base my relationships on my direct relationship with that person,” Belichick said in a testy manner. “That’s what I feel is important. If you want to construct it differently then that’s up to you. But that’s not the way I do it.”

Opinions and agendas aside, Belichick, Jones and the Patriots will take the Gillette Stadium singularly focused on earning a victory over the Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Still, as long as Belichick remains vague on the subject, the questions surrounding his relationship with Jones will continue.

After all, they love to cut you down to size in New England … they love their “dirty laundry.”

