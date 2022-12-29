'Dirty' Mac Jones: Why Won't Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Defend His QB?

Mac Jones a "dirty player,'' according to his accusers? "You'll have to talk to those guys about that," Patriots coach Bill Belichick says.

Mac Jones has quickly developed a reputation - an openly discussed one - for being a "dirty player.'' Even, in some circles, the dirtiest player in the NFL.

It's a serious allegation that the New England Patriots could easily debunk if they wished.

So why isn't coach Bill Belichick defending his under-attack quarterback?

When asked this week about the number of NFL accusers - former and current players, analysts, etc. - who view his quarterback in that negative light, Belichick stayed on brand and merely grumbled-shrugged a half-ass answer.

"You'll have to talk to those guys about that," Belichick said.

Really? That's it?

The Patriots quarterback received an $11,139 fine for a low block on Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple last weekend. Apple called it "a dirty play" and said Jones has a habit of doing such things. Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay is using the same label, and former NFL players Ryan Clark and Torrey Smith are on TV comparing Jones to NBA scoundrel Grayson Allen.

Jones is defending himself ...

"Everybody has an opinion," Jones said. "The biggest thing for me is just: Focus on being the best teammate I can be and earning the respect of the people in this building and the people I care about."

But why isn't Belichick?

There are a handful of viable theories. To wit ...

*Belichick doesn't want to add fuel to the fire in any direction.

*Belichick kinda likes that Jones "plays on the edge.''

*Belichick does and says whatever the hell Belichick wants to do and say.

Being a "dirty player'' by reputation can work to a guy's advantage at some positions. Also worth nothing: A certain former quarterback by the name of Tom Brady has heard similar gripes, and it's worked out okay for him.

Can all of this be funneled into success? We get answers there soon, as New England works to keep playoff hopes alive when facing the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

