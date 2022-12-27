Patriots QB Mac Jones Fined; Maintains Innocence: ‘No Intention To Hurt Anybody’

Jones has been accused of “dirty” play for his low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the Patriots Week 16 loss.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly avoided suspension for his controversial slide-block on a negated fumble return in the fourth quarter of 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

However, he did not escape punitive action altogether.

Per a Monday night report from ProFootballTalk, the NFL is expected to fine Jones $11,139 for his block below the waist of Bengals’ cornerback Eli Apple. Having taken place after a change of possession, Jones’ action was violation of NFL rules.

The play occurred as Bengals’ linebacker Germaine Pratt attempted to return what was originally thought to be Jones’ fumble. As Pratt headed for the end zone, it appeared that the Alabama product was attempting to make an off-the-ball, low block on Apple, who was trailing Pratt. The pass was deemed as incomplete, and the play was ultimately called back.

Despite the predominant public outcry to brand him as a ‘dirty player,’ Jones maintained that he was simply making an attempt to keep Apple from catching New England’s speedy wideout Tyquan Thornton, who was in hot pursuit of Pratt.

“I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones said during his weekly appearance on WEEI. “So, just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It’s a split-second decision and there’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, and it’s a physical game. So just trying to help the team win.”

Following the game, Apple was clearly convinced that Jones’ actions were both petty and intentional, labeling the block as a “dirty play.”

“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” said Apple when asked about Jones’ slide-block. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

While Apple is likely to continue harboring some ill sentiment, Jones was clear to express that his intentions were not nefarious.

“I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals.” Jones added. They played a great game. So, there’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play. Nor do I believe that when I’m playing quarterback, that’s what [the defense is intending to do]. I get hit a lot, too. We’re all out there playing hard. It’s just part of the game.”

While Jones’ would-be fumble was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass, he stressed the importance of playing through the whistle, especially in crunch time.

“No,” Jones said when asked if he knew the play had been blown dead. “Honestly was just playing the play, I saw Tyquan running, and we were running to get him. At that point you got to play the play, play it all the way through, because you don’t know what’s happening — if they’re going to review it, if they’re not going to review it. So just had to play it through and try to make the right play and slow everything down.”

This is not the first time in which Jones had found himself circled by controversy. As a rookie, he was accused of intentionally holding the ankle of then-Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns while attempting to make a tackle during a November meeting between the two teams.

In October, Jones was admonished by Chicago Bears defender Jaquan Brisker for a dangerously-high leg kick during a slide to avoid a tackle. Earlier this month, he received a fine of $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he flipped a ball into the midsection of Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa during a Week 13 loss.

With Jones’ status for Week 17 no longer in question, the Patriots (7-8) will begin their preparations to host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) on New Years Day at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots can still make the playoffs as an AFC Wild Card by winning their final two games

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 1.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.